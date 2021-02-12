Fabinho out, Jota update & Leicester lose key man to injury – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool simply have to get back to winning ways tomorrow. Today, it’s build-up to the Leicester game…and more injury news, obviously.

Starting from the back…

Not a case of good news or bad news first today, more like starting in attack or starting in defence. Sorry about that.

The big news, then, is that Fabinho is out injured and will definitely miss Leicester…and quite possibly Leipzig in midweek, too.

A little muscle issue is how the boss puts it, meaning Jurgen Klopp is considering a first start for at least one of Ozan Kabak or Ben Davies.

The boss has suggested that Kabak would cope perfectly fine with the occasion if he is called upon, though noted Jamie Vardy poses a “proper” challenge to keep out.

However, it’s not just the Reds – Leicester have lost a key defender to injury too.

James Justin, who has played right across the defensive line this season but usually plays at full-back, went down injured in their midweek FA Cup clash with Brighton and has today been confirmed as suffering an ACL injury, meaning he’ll sadly miss the rest of the season.

Ricardo Pereira is now recovered from his own knee injury and is back in action, while the other full-back spot will be filled by Timothy Castagne if he’s fit enough.

Might be Marc Albrighton as a wing-back or Christian Fuchs as a slow-moving left-back if not.

…and continuing up top

You may remember, back in the good old days of 2020 when Liverpool scored goals and won games, we had this player called Diogo Jota.

He hasn’t been spotted for a while…and won’t be available for a while longer, either.

Klopp says Jota is “two or three weeks, maybe” from being available – though it’s down to the medical team and they may hold him back more to ensure a full recovery.

Naby Keita, meanwhile, could be back for the end of the month and is in the “final stages of his rehab”.

Again.

Full-speed ahead for the Foxes

We have often been suggested to be in trouble when coming up against Leicester, and go ahead and batter them. Same again Reds, yeah?

Quickfire LFC news

Dejan Lovren reckons his best mate Mo Salah is staying a Red for years. Good enough for us! (TIA)

Sadio Mane is keen on investing in a second-tier French team (SW)

Harvey Elliott‘s brilliant atittude shines through as much as his quality (TIA)

And a young Lazio Academy hopeful has named our captain Hendo as his inspiration for his work rate, selfless nature and off-pitch impact. His title-winning legend is spreading far and wide! (Gazzetta)

Around the Prem

Leicester’s James Maddison says he’s “good enough” to play for England again. Prove it after the weekend, please! (BBC)

Gareth Bale feels he needs a run of games to prove his worth. We feel he needs to actually run to prove his worth (Times)

Chelsea want Christian Eriksen in exchange for Jorginho. Can definitely see Eriksen adhering to Tuchel’s big running requirements, yep. (Calciomercato)

And Man United haven’t yet decided if they want to keep Edinson Cavani beyond his one-year deal, as he’s making Solskjaer’s own strike rate look crap (MEN)

Stupid lie of the day

Mino Raiola says he “works in the shadows” and “respects private discourse” when it comes to the future of his players.

Please, if there’s a bigger mouth in football who doesn’t actually play or coach, let them step forward now.

Tweet of the day

“Minor muscle issue” is now becoming as much of a dreaded three-word phrase to Liverpool fans as “replacement bus service.” — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) February 12, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Our midweek opponents Leipzig face Augsburg at 7:30pm on BT Sport.