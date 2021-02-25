PSG in for Gini & Klopp still ‘chasing’ original CB target – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are only linked with one new face today, a relative rarity, but a couple are supposedly heading the other way out the door! And the countdown to Sheffield United is on.

Klopp hasn’t given up on signing Bremer

Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer was, according to a Tuttosport article today, the first priority signing of Jurgen Klopp nearly three years ago.

Apparently, he impressed so much in a friendly that the boss sought out our chances of signing him and, despite it not happening at the time, his admiration has not departed since then.

Now our summer plan for a defensive restructure revolves around going back in for the Brazilian and we’ll offer him a salary four times bigger than his current one – if we get back in the Champions League.

Torino don’t want to lose their man, so they’ll be offering a new deal to one of the “pillars” they want to build the team around.

Are we bored of summer centre-back rumours yet?

Poch wants one of the men who broke his heart

You may vaguely remember a sunnier, brighter, happier time all of 21 months ago, when Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0 in a type of game known as a final, where the winner typically collects a big, shiny piece of furniture which is colloquially known as “Big Ears”.

Gini Wijnaldum was a key part of the team which won on that occasion, leaving Mauricio Pochettino – among others – in tears on the sidelines.

Now, he wants his revenge, by taking the Dutch midfielder away from Anfield and forcing him to play teams like Dijon, Angers and Nimes for the rest of eternity.

Or else PSG want him on a free because he’s boss and will give him the massive pay rise he wants. You decide which is true.

Senior moments

LFC is once more in mourning and our thoughts are with Alisson Becker.

Quickfire LFC news

It’s yet another Harvey Elliott goal headlining our loan watch (TIA)

And the versatile attacker’s first-team chance at Anfield is “just around the corner” (Mirror)

U23 forward Jack Bearne’s season is over after an injury and operation (TIA)

And two ticket touts have been banned from grounds for five years after being convicted. Good. (Echo)

Around the Prem

Man United don’t want to pay the £68m buyout clause for Jules Kounde. Getting their Sancho-style failures started early this year, it seems (Mail)

Chelsea striker Abraham won’t discuss new contract terms while the club are linked with Erling Haaland, while feels simultaneously childish and absolutely wise (Metro)

Man United, Everton, Barca and Bayern all want Norwich right-back Max Aarons for £35m and we still reckon Hoever was better than him (Mail)

And Man City will pay £100m to Dortmund for both Haaland and Gio Reyna. We’re going to double down with the convincing argument “no they won’t” (90Mins)

Stupid eye-rolling quote of the day

“To have Dele back at this level, is amazing.”

That’s Jose Mourinho, after Dele scored one and assisted two against Austria’s fifth-best side Wolfsberger in the Europa League after being 4-1 up from the first leg.

Two questions: Who coached him ‘down’ from that level in the first place and left him out the team for so long? And who probably won’t pick him to play at the weekend anyway?

Tweet of the day

Worth watching tonight

Europa League tonight and the best-looking ties with lots riding on them are Ajax vs Lille (early) or Leverkusen vs Young Boys (late).