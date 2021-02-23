Liverpool have to get back to winning ways and a couple of back-to-back victories could change much of the negativity. Let’s hope the Reds are putting this week to good use.

Ocampos keen on Reds switch

A couple of days ago we brought you the rumours that Liverpool were looking at Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos, a powerful and tricky wide forward who scores for fun when on-form.

There was even an inclusion in the rumour that we might consider adding Takumi Minamino to the deal as a part-exchange option.

Today, the news out of Argentina is that Ocampos himself is very keen on the move – he “wants it to be done”, reports El Intrasigente.

As an additional intrigue, there’s apparently pressure from his former club River Plate to see that the transfer gets done – as they’re entitled to 3.5% of a future deal, which could be worth a couple of million for them.

One to watch…

Three-way pull for Milenkovic

Click here if you can’t see the video above.

Onto centre-backs, then. No doubt there will be another half-a-dozen linked with the Reds between now and the summer, but there’s a strong chance Nikola Milenkovic will be on the move.

He has just over a year to go on his Fiorentina deal and, quite frankly, he’s a better performer than a team heading in the wrong direction. He’ll be off to a bigger club – with three reported as interested so far.

Sky Sport (Germany edition) journalist Max Bielefeld reports that Borussia Dortmund have held talks with his agent and the club, but also “recently in touch” were Liverpool and Man United.

He’s big, powerful, decent in the air and plays right side of the two (or indeed the three with La Viola).

Top to bottom

There will be no respite in the search for perfection, even if that seems a long way off right now. They all know how they got there in the first place, and will fight to do so again.

Quickfire LFC news

New kit leak! This one hints at a Roma-style colour scheme (TIA)

Andy Robbo has laughed off the notion that he and Alisson would be in a dressing-room fight (TIA)

Gary O’Neil has made a quick exit from the U23s to join Bournemouth‘s coaching staff (LFC)

Gladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus won’t give any hints over his future amid links with the Reds (Goal)

Around the Prem

Jose says he’ll be remembered at Spurs for the good times, not the bad, after clocking up a fifth loss in six league games. Wonder which half of a match he’s talking about? (BBC)

Dan James says new United signing Amad is “unbelievable” but, to be fair, anyone who can change direction on the run probably looks incredible to James (Independent)

Arsenal headline today’s totally irrelevant transfer news with the suggestion they want to sell Reiss Nelson (FFT)

And Rio Ferdinand says Harry Maguire shouldn’t be an automatic selection for England. Didn’t read more than that but presumably because he’s largely dross? (Mirror)

Stupid “dive” of the day

There’s a fine line between amazing ingenuity and unbelievable idiocy. This player was not remotely close to the line. He was just an incredible moron.

Tweet of the day

In 1977, the BBC visited Melwood to see how @kennethdalglish was settling into his new role as Kevin Keegan’s replacement at Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/a7CFZjvgIF — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) February 23, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Pick your Champions League poison.