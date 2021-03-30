Liverpool will definitely be making big moves in defence if the past few days’ rumours are anything to go by. One day closer to the Arsenal match!

Konate rumours, good and bad

Are you a big fan of Ibrahima Konate and excited Liverpool might sign him?

Good news: the French media think he has already had a medical with the Reds, passed with flying colours and we’re ready to pay the release fee.

The defender himself is well aware of the reports too, telling reporters his phone was going wild with people asking about the news.

Not a fan of the Leipzig defender?

Good news for you, also: L’Equipe reckon the Reds will be beaten to the punch by Chelsea.

Oh, who to believe?!

Koulibaly remains on the wishlist

There’s more to this summer than one simple signing.

The worldwide football media will always want you to believe the Reds have eleventy-six million billion to spend, of course, because that means endless rumours, clicks and comments.

And sometimes the longest-running rumours can be the ones which have real merit…or tiresome predictability.

You can decide for yourself which category Kalidou Koulibaly falls into, with Gazzetta dello Sport today saying that even if we land Konate, we still want the Napoli man.

Another Italian journalist adds, in the same report, that we’re already speaking to his agents and that Napoli still want around €70m.

Skippers and strikers

Club football news is starting again – must mean we’re close to resuming domestic action!

Quickfire LFC news

Ali’s dodgy ‘tache got a training debut, while four kids remain with the seniors this week (TIA)

Our newest backroom staff member has explained how he aids recovery and investigation on player injuries (LFC)

Salah isn’t bothered about retribution on Sergio Ramos when the Reds play Real (TIA)

Rylee Foster has signed a new long-term contract with LFC Women (LFC)

Around the Prem

Barca are favourites but at least four more teams want to sign Aguero on a free, because why wouldn’t you in fairness (MEN)

Chelsea and PSG have joined the big Spanish duo in chasing David Alaba, making it more likely he’ll get his reported £400k-a-week demands from somewhere, anywhere (Mail)

Daniel Sturridge looks like heading to MLS on a free and it’s entirely mad that no club down at the bottom struggling for Premier League goals has taken a punt on him for six months (Mirror)

And Timo Werner doesn’t want to leave Chelsea after a single season, which is relevant only because they apparently wanted him to be a makeweight in the Haaland deal. Bonus for the Reds! (Goal)

Stupid rumour of the day

Between now and August, any rumour which has Arsenal battling Champions League sides to sign a player is going straight in this section. Today it’s Vlahovic and Milan, Roma, Leipzig and Atletico. You’re a mid-table team!

Tweet of the day

All this Ramos talk means there will only be two outcomes in the new few weeks: – He is embarrassed by Liverpool's attack and revenge is complete. – He scores a 94th-minute goal to send Real Madrid through and rubs it in our faces. There's no middle ground. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) March 30, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Harry Wilson to score six for Wales against Czech Republic. Does Milan Baros still play?