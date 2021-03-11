This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds want new Brazilian wonderkid & Klopp details Thiago ‘project’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool won a game! We’re still going in Europe, positivity is bouncing back and the rumours mill keeps on cranking out those names and price tags.

 

Wonderkid on Reds’ radar

We didn’t get Neymar, we didn’t get Rodrygo, but the Reds want to make sure they don’t miss their chance to sign the next one, apparently.

Santos’ Angelo Gabriel is being watched by the Reds – “keeping tabs” apparently – and we’re alongside Real Madrid trying to land the 16-year-old.

He debuted at 15, has already played in the Copa Libertadores and has the usual skill and speed combo which accompanies the teenage talent conveyor belt you associate with that nation.

The release clause is €60m and normally we wouldn’t get a work permit for those untried at the top levels, but of course matters have changed.

We’re definitely sure this will all be wrapped up nice and quickly without being a two-year-long saga, given his age.

 

Jurgen dismisses “rubbish” talk of Thiago

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 20, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara reacts during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 238th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Everton won 2-0, the club’s first win at Anfield since 1999. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

You know all those pundits and problem-seekers trying to pin the blame on Thiago for bad performances and ‘slowing the game down’? Yeah, Jurgen doesn’t agree.

The boss is extremely sure of what he wants the Spaniard for, and it was never likely to be on show in the first couple of months in the team…which is effectively the point he’s still at, thanks to Richarlison.

“I assume when you look at Liverpool from Germany, people are saying ‘it’s to do with Thiago‘ or whatever. That’s rubbish.

“All of the players that were new have always needed some time to get used to our gameplan, but obviously Thiago doesn’t have that [time] yet.

“But he improves week on week. It’s not a short-term project, it’s a long-term project.”

It’s clear just how much Thiago is bringing when things click, and – just like with Fab, Robbo, plenty of others – there’s more to come in the seasons ahead.

 

Reaction to a WIN!

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Wednesday, March 10, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (R) celebrates with team-mate Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and RB Leipzig at the Puskás Aréna. (Pic by Propaganda)

Come on, then, ‘fess up: what was your overriding emotion at full-time?! Delight? Relief?! A bit of both and more besides?!

 

Quickfire LFC news

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 16, 2021: Blackburn Rovers' Harvey Elliott during the Football League Championship match between Blackburn Rovers FC and Stoke City FC at Ewood Park. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The players took to social media after a long-overdue win (TIA)
  • Thiago says Fabinho is a great player who it’s “awesome” to play next to (LFC)
  • Udinese are warning admirers, including the Reds, that Rodrigo De Paul won’t come cheap (SW)

 

Around the Prem

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 2, 2020: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta pictured before the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Arteta says the Arsenal project will “go bang” at some stage. Who wants to tell him that’s the noise a balloon makes when you pop it? (BBC)
  • Barcelona are going back to their youth roots policy with news they’ve offered a contract to Sergio Aguero (TyC)
  • Edinson Cavani was the saviour of United about three weeks ago; today he wants to leave and join Boca Juniors (ESPN)
  • And West Ham will have to pay Watford £2m for Craig Dawson when he plays three more games. Not bad considering they’ve been paying fellow centre-back Fabian Balbuena millions a year to do absolutely nothing of note (Athletic)

 

Intriguing news of the day

United have a new club structure with a football director and all sorts. Darren Fletcher is in as a technical director and they have a ‘football negotiator’ too in a directorial position.

Let’s see if it has a big impact on their recruitment and club policies over the coming months – the Reds are still the gold standard here.

 

Tweet of the day

 

Worth watching tonight

Europa League shenanigans or have a night off.

