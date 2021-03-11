Reds want new Brazilian wonderkid & Klopp details Thiago ‘project’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool won a game! We’re still going in Europe, positivity is bouncing back and the rumours mill keeps on cranking out those names and price tags.

Wonderkid on Reds’ radar

We didn’t get Neymar, we didn’t get Rodrygo, but the Reds want to make sure they don’t miss their chance to sign the next one, apparently.

Santos’ Angelo Gabriel is being watched by the Reds – “keeping tabs” apparently – and we’re alongside Real Madrid trying to land the 16-year-old.

He debuted at 15, has already played in the Copa Libertadores and has the usual skill and speed combo which accompanies the teenage talent conveyor belt you associate with that nation.

The release clause is €60m and normally we wouldn’t get a work permit for those untried at the top levels, but of course matters have changed.

We’re definitely sure this will all be wrapped up nice and quickly without being a two-year-long saga, given his age.

Jurgen dismisses “rubbish” talk of Thiago

You know all those pundits and problem-seekers trying to pin the blame on Thiago for bad performances and ‘slowing the game down’? Yeah, Jurgen doesn’t agree.

The boss is extremely sure of what he wants the Spaniard for, and it was never likely to be on show in the first couple of months in the team…which is effectively the point he’s still at, thanks to Richarlison.

“I assume when you look at Liverpool from Germany, people are saying ‘it’s to do with Thiago‘ or whatever. That’s rubbish. “All of the players that were new have always needed some time to get used to our gameplan, but obviously Thiago doesn’t have that [time] yet. “But he improves week on week. It’s not a short-term project, it’s a long-term project.”

It’s clear just how much Thiago is bringing when things click, and – just like with Fab, Robbo, plenty of others – there’s more to come in the seasons ahead.

Reaction to a WIN!

Come on, then, ‘fess up: what was your overriding emotion at full-time?! Delight? Relief?! A bit of both and more besides?!

Quickfire LFC news

The players took to social media after a long-overdue win (TIA)

Thiago says Fabinho is a great player who it’s “awesome” to play next to (LFC)

Udinese are warning admirers, including the Reds, that Rodrigo De Paul won’t come cheap (SW)

And Harvey Elliott is set to return to the Blackburn team after two games on the bench (Lancs Tele)

Around the Prem

Arteta says the Arsenal project will “go bang” at some stage. Who wants to tell him that’s the noise a balloon makes when you pop it? (BBC)

Barcelona are going back to their youth roots policy with news they’ve offered a contract to Sergio Aguero (TyC)

Edinson Cavani was the saviour of United about three weeks ago; today he wants to leave and join Boca Juniors (ESPN)

And West Ham will have to pay Watford £2m for Craig Dawson when he plays three more games. Not bad considering they’ve been paying fellow centre-back Fabian Balbuena millions a year to do absolutely nothing of note (Athletic)

Intriguing news of the day

United have a new club structure with a football director and all sorts. Darren Fletcher is in as a technical director and they have a ‘football negotiator’ too in a directorial position.

Let’s see if it has a big impact on their recruitment and club policies over the coming months – the Reds are still the gold standard here.

Tweet of the day

Going through last night’s game highlights again and surprised no one has posted this moment of Fabinho defending #LIVRBL pic.twitter.com/L0tbsFjwm5 — Lubo 19* (@lubomerkov) March 11, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Europa League shenanigans or have a night off.