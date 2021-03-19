Tsimikas targeted for transfer & Real Madrid start ‘trash talk’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool fans have had their say already on the Champions League draw, while the rumour mill continues to churn out the usual transfer links.

Madrid begin their regret early

By now you know the main details: Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

If we beat them, it’s the winners of Chelsea or Porto in the semis and, if we go all the way, the Reds will be the designated ‘away’ team for the final in Istanbul.

As should be expected by now from the club which so infamously declared – via the mouthpiece of their local media – “This Is Anfield – So What?” back in the Rafa Benitez days, the Spanish side have quickly taken to pointing out all the areas they’ll be better than the Reds in.

“Salah isn’t even going to get close to Sergio Ramos,” – Roberto Carlos.

“The problem isn’t Thiago, it’s the change in style of teammates who were used to playing with long balls.” – Also former left-back Bobby Charles.

“It doesn’t matter we won’t play at the Di Stefano. We’ll go to Bucharest, Budapest or Turin. We’re going to Istanbul.” – Tomas Roncero, the biggest (and most idiotic) motormouth in Spanish football media.

“It will be a very demanding match. We know this team, physically they will demand many more things from you.” – Zinedine Zidane.

Reckon we might ask a few more questions than just the physical aspects of your team to be honest Zizou, lad.

Tsimikas on Napoli’s wishlist

If Kostas is to depart this summer, most fans might give a bemused shrug of the shoulders, such has been his lack of impact this season.

If he leaves without any kind of a splash, he won’t be missed…which is a shame, because Tsimikas showed last year at Olympiacos he’s a very decent player.

Injuries, illness and the existence of Andy Robbo means his lack of chances, let alone impact, are largely circumstantial and exclusive to 20/21.

But we also couldn’t really blame him for moving on – or the club for taking a quick profit if there’s another left-back they have their eye on – and Napoli are apparently keen.

Corriere dello Sport say they wanted him previously and he’s still on the list of targets, with a new left-back needed for next term.

Champions League reaction

How are you feeling about it now? Excited for the challenge? Talked yourself into history repeating? Concerned that we’re over-stating our revival after two lousy wins?

Quickfire LFC news

Italian media say Dortmund and Fiorentina are two clubs who want to sign Divock Origi this summer (Calciomercato)

Liverpool are unable to raise the funds required to offer Mbappe a big contract, according to French reports (L’Equipe)

Southgate says Trent is “unfortunate” after leaving him out of the England squad (TIA)

And our game with Arsenal has been moved back to Saturday, 3 April (LFC)

Around the Prem

Man City have changed their mind for the fourth time in three weeks and their new prime target for summer is Jack Grealish (Mail)

Arsenal and Man United want Jules Kounde from Sevilla, who have dropped their asking price to £51m. Why swap Champions League for Europa teams though? (Gol)

Leicester and Leeds are fighting for Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu, which sounds like one of those random early summer rumours that everybody will forget about and he won’t move for about two years anyway (LM)

And Roman Saiss has earned a new one-year deal by being more fit and versatile than all the players getting injured around him (Ex&Star)

Hilarious chance of the day

Everton face Man City at the weekend, but sadly it’s in the FA Cup rather than the league, so no dropped points for them.

Worse yet for their four-hundred-year trophy drought, both first and second-choice goalkeepers are out for the Bitters, so third-choice youngster Joao Virginia will be tasked with picking the ball out the net four times.

Tweet of the day

Liverpool looking for revenge against Real Madrid, Chelsea looking to beat Porto in the Mourinho derby, for the chance of a Liverpool vs Chelsea semi final ahead of a Champions League final in Istanbul. Is there enough narrative from that #UCLdraw? ? — Did It Cross The Line? (@diditcross) March 19, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Saint-Etienne vs Monaco for some Eurotainment, 8pm. Fulham vs Leeds at the same o’clock if you fancy watching teams who have scored one and zero between them in their last four and three games respectively.

Yes, that solitary goal in 630 minutes of combined action was against Liverpool.