Tsimikas targeted for transfer & Real Madrid start ‘trash talk’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool fans have had their say already on the Champions League draw, while the rumour mill continues to churn out the usual transfer links.

 

Madrid begin their regret early

By now you know the main details: Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

If we beat them, it’s the winners of Chelsea or Porto in the semis and, if we go all the way, the Reds will be the designated ‘away’ team for the final in Istanbul.

As should be expected by now from the club which so infamously declared – via the mouthpiece of their local media – “This Is Anfield – So What?” back in the Rafa Benitez days, the Spanish side have quickly taken to pointing out all the areas they’ll be better than the Reds in.

“Salah isn’t even going to get close to Sergio Ramos,” – Roberto Carlos.

“The problem isn’t Thiago, it’s the change in style of teammates who were used to playing with long balls.” – Also former left-back Bobby Charles.

“It doesn’t matter we won’t play at the Di Stefano. We’ll go to Bucharest, Budapest or Turin. We’re going to Istanbul.” – Tomas Roncero, the biggest (and most idiotic) motormouth in Spanish football media.

“It will be a very demanding match. We know this team, physically they will demand many more things from you.” – Zinedine Zidane.

Reckon we might ask a few more questions than just the physical aspects of your team to be honest Zizou, lad.

 

Tsimikas on Napoli’s wishlist

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, August 25, 2020: Liverpool's substitute Kostas Tsimikas during a preseason friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by Propaganda)

If Kostas is to depart this summer, most fans might give a bemused shrug of the shoulders, such has been his lack of impact this season.

If he leaves without any kind of a splash, he won’t be missed…which is a shame, because Tsimikas showed last year at Olympiacos he’s a very decent player.

Injuries, illness and the existence of Andy Robbo means his lack of chances, let alone impact, are largely circumstantial and exclusive to 20/21.

But we also couldn’t really blame him for moving on – or the club for taking a quick profit if there’s another left-back they have their eye on – and Napoli are apparently keen.

Corriere dello Sport say they wanted him previously and he’s still on the list of targets, with a new left-back needed for next term.

 

Champions League reaction

Champions League draw 2021 (UEFA handout)

How are you feeling about it now? Excited for the challenge? Talked yourself into history repeating? Concerned that we’re over-stating our revival after two lousy wins?

 

Quickfire LFC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 21, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool are unable to raise the funds required to offer Mbappe a big contract, according to French reports (L’Equipe)
  • Southgate says Trent is “unfortunate” after leaving him out of the England squad (TIA)
  • And our game with Arsenal has been moved back to Saturday, 3 April (LFC)

 

Around the Prem

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Friday, January 1, 2020: Aston Villa's captain Jack Grealish during the New Year's Day FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Aston Villa FC at Old Trafford. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government putting Greater Manchester in Tier 4: Stay at Home during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Man City have changed their mind for the fourth time in three weeks and their new prime target for summer is Jack Grealish (Mail)
  • Leicester and Leeds are fighting for Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu, which sounds like one of those random early summer rumours that everybody will forget about and he won’t move for about two years anyway (LM)
  • And Roman Saiss has earned a new one-year deal by being more fit and versatile than all the players getting injured around him (Ex&Star)

 

Hilarious chance of the day

Everton face Man City at the weekend, but sadly it’s in the FA Cup rather than the league, so no dropped points for them.

Worse yet for their four-hundred-year trophy drought, both first and second-choice goalkeepers are out for the Bitters, so third-choice youngster Joao Virginia will be tasked with picking the ball out the net four times.

 

Tweet of the day

 

Worth watching tonight

Saint-Etienne vs Monaco for some Eurotainment, 8pm. Fulham vs Leeds at the same o’clock if you fancy watching teams who have scored one and zero between them in their last four and three games respectively.

Yes, that solitary goal in 630 minutes of combined action was against Liverpool.

