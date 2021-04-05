Dutch midfielder linked to replace Gini & Dembele rumours resurface – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back in action on Tuesday so we’ve got training news, Real Madrid updates, the Reds in optimistic mood…and transfer rumours, of course.

Dutch midfielder out, Dutch midfield in?

A tenuous link, but one which might have foundations in at least an ongoing interest from the Reds.

Teun Koopmeiners has impressed over the past two years with AZ Alkmaar, with the 23-year-old expected to move on this summer after breaking into the Dutch national team set-up.

He made his debut for the seniors last year and is an option for the Euros squad this summer, while also captaining his club into the top three of the Eredivisie.

Koopmeiners has played centre-back, holding midfield and in a central two this season, highlighting his versatility and standing as a leader in the team – more similarities with Gini.

But the reports come out of Italy and suggest the Reds as a competitor to Roma and their interest in signing him, and only then if Wijnaldum departs.

Reds still keen on Dembele

Another transfer window, another rumour saying Liverpool want Ousmane Dembele.

Perhaps it’s still on the cards, perhaps not – tough to say after three years of being claimed to be interested in the Barcelona man.

He has finally appeared to put his injury and inconsistency problems behind him of late, playing a big role under Ronald Koeman, and Mundo Deportivo say he hasn’t yet decided whether or not to renew his contract which has just one year left to run.

We’re probably more likely to sign him than Philippe Coutinho, anyway!

Build-up to Real Madrid

We’re back in midweek action on Tuesday as the Reds face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Quickfire LFC news

Adrian says revenge is not on Reds’ minds as we prepare to face Real (TIA)

Big Nat Phillips says he’ll treat facing Madrid just like any other match or opponent (LFC)

Jaros has been hailed after another clean sheet in our latest loanees roundup (TIA)

And pundit Rio Ferdinand has quickly changed his mind, now saying the Reds will make the top four this season (Independent)

Around the Prem

West Ham are showing their ambition by saying, as they try to earn a European spot, that they’ll have to listen to offers for key midfielders Rice and Soucek (Mirror)

Antonio Rudiger was sent in from training for a late tackle on sub keeper Kepa – has been a while since the Spanish stopper has got into a raging argument with someone else at the club, to be fair (Telegraph)

Man United, Chelsea, Milan and Bayern all want Lucas Vazquez on a free apparently. Mad how an average Joe can become so in-demand just because he’s out of contract (ABC)

And Alan Shearer, speaking with weighty knowledge, says Newcastle must attack to avoid the drop. If only he had been around to tell himself that when he was in charge for the other relegation season (BBC)

Stupid confirmation of the day

Solskjaer confirms Man United won’t sign Sergio Aguero. Well, phew. We were almost convinced that one would happen.

Tweet of the day

Norbert’s still got it.

The boss couldn't resist a few keepy-ups before training ?? pic.twitter.com/5mykIQwYVB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 5, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Take your pick of the Prem games but it would be great if Palace and Wolves both earned something from their respective matches.