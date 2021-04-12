Gini & Salah linked with moves to European rivals – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are once more preparing for a monumental Anfield night – only this time there won’t be the backdrop of 50,000 Scousers urging on the Reds. Meanwhile, that rumour mill keeps on churning.

Wijnaldum “offered” to Bayern

Perhaps the European papers are running out of words with which to rehash the Barcelona rumours, or perhaps some new outlets just wanted in on the column inches.

Either way, it’s not Barca or even Inter Milan that Wijnaldum has been speaking to this week (apparently), but Bayern Munich.

The German champions are unlikely to sign him, say Abendzeitung-Munchen, due to the Dutchman’s wage demands and relatively advanced age.

Instead, they’re considering a move for a midfielder already linked with Liverpool: Florian Neuhaus, of ‘Gladbach.

Time running down on that contract and our No. 5 doesn’t appear to have a huge volume of opportunities due to the amount he might be seeking.

Salah wanted by PSG

Our attack might also be heading to the Continent, or at least a part of it.

Mo Salah is wanted by PSG, according to French media outlets, as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Of course, no Red really wants to see our free-scoring Egyptian King depart Anfield, but the dismay at seeing Salah leave might certainly be negated somewhat if it was as a result of seeing the French No. 7 come in the opposite direction.

Contract details in both directions could yet have a big bearing on how these potential transfers play out; Mbappe has one year left, Salah has two.

It’s a key summer then for the renewal of each, as the Reds cannot afford to let Mo run down his deal.

Ready for Real

No two ways about it, we’re facing an uphill battle. But it’s not as though we haven’t overcome this type of obstacle before…

Quickfire LFC news

The Reds are optimistic that skipper Jordan Henderson could yet play a part in the final weeks of the season (TIA)

Our on-loan assist kings went head-to-head as Harvey Elliott and Harry Wilson both showed their attacking worth in the Championship (TIA)

The debate over Trent’s future role continues amid another call for him to be moved into midfield (ESPN)

And the U18s went goal crazy against Leeds with new faces involved – let’s hope the seniors follow suit next Monday night! (TIA)

Around the Prem

Arsenal are set to reaffirm their commitment to costly long-term decisions by entering the race to sign Jesse Lingard (Star)

Three PL clubs are “battling” for Boubakary Soumare’s signature so we can only assume they haven’t been watching Lille this season, as he’s not in the team or performing well enough to warrant a price war (Star)

Poch has contacted Harry Kane to ask about a reunion in Paris, though it’s not actually made clear if this is for a transfer to PSG or just a catch-up over some cheese and wine after England get knocked out this summer (Telefoot)

And AC Milan don’t want to sell Rafael Leao for less than €50m with the two interested clubs being Juventus and, erm, Everton. When did they start getting into mad rumours with these sorts of clubs? Is that allowed? (Calciomercato)

Stupid quote of the day

“If that was my son and he stays down and he needs his mates to help him up, he doesn’t get food because that’s embarrassing.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer there showing he’d happily starve a child for stopping his team conceding a goal. Prick.

Tweets of the day

There needs to be a 6 part Netflix documentary into how Liverpool have managed to get £15 million, £19 million and fucking £23.5 million for Jordan Ibe, Dominick Solanke & Rhian Brewster. — Matt Hibbert (@MattHibbert) April 11, 2021

Mohamed Salah's goal on Saturday means he has scored 19+ league goals in a season for the fourth time. Only Roger Hunt has done so more times in the modern history of Liverpool (via @LFChistory). Here are the 14 players who have done it at least once for the club since 1962. pic.twitter.com/zSRKyEeHt2 — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) April 12, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen if you want some goals and excitement. Brighton and the Bitters if you want some domestic antics.