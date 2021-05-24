Liverpool fans heaved a deserved sigh of relief as we finished a crazy campaign in third at the weekend; now it’s onto the summer, renewals, internationals and more.

Reds will need the chequebook to sign striker target

Dusan Vlahovic – you may have heard his name by now.

He’s the talented Fiorentina forward who we’ve been linked with a few times in the Italian media, for the most part, and who is reportedly on the wish list of several top sides this summer.

With two years left on his contract it’s the accepted ‘peak value’ moment if La Viola want to offload him – but Corriere dello Sport say they actually want to keep hold and convince him to renew, saying Liverpool have been told they’ll have to make a “monster offer” if they want to change Fiorentina’s mind.

Apparently, any contract renewal will include a release clause, so it might well be more beneficial to the Reds – financially at least – to hang fire and sign their man another year or so down the line.

Vlahovic plays through the middle or off the right and hit 21 Serie A goals this season. The 21-year-old won’t be in action at the Euros as Serbia didn’t qualify.

“Gini you’re leaving Liverpool a true legend”

All good things come to an end and that’s now 99.9% certain to be the case for our No.5, Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutch midfielder will leave on a free this summer with the good wishes of all supporters and very definitely all his team-mates, who have made their feelings known about him and the role he has played in the Reds’ successes.

Our fourth captain is, quite simply, a hero and a legend in the eyes of his squadmates, who won’t forget his contribution in a hurry.

Hendo, Naby, Bobby, big Virg and a host of other players paid tribute to Gini on social media, but perhaps Andy Robertson said it best.

“Gini you’re leaving Liverpool a true legend,” he said. “An unbelievable player and an even better person. Thank you for everything you have done for us. Good luck for your next chapter my friend.”

We’ll miss him.

The stars of 20/21…and what comes next

No mistake about it, finishing third after our mid-season collapse was an achievement in its own right. But make no mistake on the future, either: this time expects to be back among the silverware.

Quickfire LFC news

The Reds have earned themselves just over £200m by finishing third, a huge increase from the prospect of finishing fifth at one stage

Classy Anfield send-offs aren’t just for players. Our retiring kit man has been at the club three decades – what a service to the club

Looking forward to next season already? Here’s a list of the clubs confirmed to play in the Champions League with the Reds

And the U18s are in the FA Youth Cup final on Monday, with the boss of that team giving Jurgen Klopp an open invitation to watch the youngsters attempt to triumph

Around the Prem

Man United are “monitoring” Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation and could make a move for him in summer. Go on, do it, we dare you

Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds have agreed another one-year extension and will announce it soon – we like this very much. Great addition to the top flight

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants Harry Kane next year – can’t imagine why after their top scorer was seven-pens Jorginho this season

And Arsenal want Cengiz Under next season, which is just a perfect match-up: underperforming, over-rated player joining an underperforming, overly-grand impression of their current selves team

Justified smirk of the day

Every Reds fan who enjoyed the revelation of Sergio Ramos being left out of the Spain squad for Euro 2020…despite boss Luis Enrique only naming 24, instead of 26, players.

Tweet of the day

Points over the last three seasons: – Liverpool: 265

– Manchester City: 265 pic.twitter.com/LmYv4w6Mte — Omar (@topimpacat) May 24, 2021

Worth watching tonight

The young Reds obviously! FA Youth Cup final kicks off at 7:45, live on BT Sport 1/Ultimate.