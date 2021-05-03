Speculation continues over the new date for Liverpool’s trip to Man United, while Jadon Sancho remains firmly in the picture when it comes to the rumour mill.

Reds quoted ‘Corona discount’ for Sancho

Will Liverpool be able to tempt Sancho to Anfield without the carrot of Champions League football? That is perhaps unlikely.

But that hasn’t stopped BILD from claiming the Reds are in the running for the England winger, after Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told ARD that they have a “gentlemen’s agreement” to allow him to leave this summer.

This would come under “certain conditions,” and in naming Liverpool as an interested party along with Chelsea and Man United, BILD suggest he would be available for a “Corona discount.”

The price quoted is €100 million (£87m), which would break the Reds’ all-time transfer record – but if he can be convinced it may be a deal worth completing, if at all viable financially.

Liverpool are in need of a renovation in attack this summer, and the 21-year-old Sancho would be the ideal addition.

Still no new date for Man United vs. Liverpool

As it stands, there is no rearranged date confirmed for Man United vs. Liverpool, after protests forced its postponement on Sunday.

Discussions are ongoing between the two clubs, the Premier League and the Greater Manchester Police, with it likely that space will need to be freed up in the top-flight calendar.

The most likely fixture to be shifted is Liverpool’s away clash with West Brom, currently scheduled for May 16, but no announcement has been made yet due to a number of complications.

It is a hugely important game for both sides, with the Reds looking to keep up their top-four push and United still holding slim hopes of beating Man City to the title.

Glatzel returns as season comes to an end

Quickfire LFC news

The FA have launched their investigation into the ‘big six’ Super League plot (FA)

Dayot Upamecano says he turned down LFC as he “wanted to stay in Germany” (SportBuzzer)

Gini is wanted by “several top clubs in Europe” – but not Bayern (AZ)

LFC are battling Bayern & City for Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka (Football Insider)

Around the Prem

Dortmund are confident Erling Haaland will turn down summer PL interest (Telegraph)

Man City are still under investigation for breaking FFP rules (Mail)

Norwich City were confirmed as Championship winners on Saturday (Canaries)

Stupid rumour of the day

Spanish bullshit specialists Fichajes have claimed Dortmund are interested in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, perhaps as a replacement for Sancho himself.

Dortmund are shrewd when it comes to their transfer business, and Oxlade-Chamberlain could well burst into life given the opportunity at another club – but it all seems a bit farfetched…

