This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Euros star linked as Salah ‘replacement’ & Reds miss out on Daka – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool’s rumours continue to come thick and fast, while Reds around the globe are busy with their international commitments, too.

 

Berardi on Reds’ list if Salah departs

Didn’t take long, did it?! Euro 2020 is well underway now, so naturally, Liverpool have thrown all their careful transfer plans in the bin and just want whoever is performing well.

Now, there’s obviously a chance we have held interest in any player prior to the tournament, it’s just rather funny to see the links ‘come to light’ after someone has a good game.

As such, take with a pinch of salt reports from Italian media that Liverpool have “direct interest” in Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, who has starred from the right so far for the Azzurri.

He’s rated at €50m – though there’s no suggestion from Gazzetta that we’ll make a move unless Salah departs. Covering all the bases, then.

 

Reds rumours of the day

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, August 25, 2020: FC Red Bull Salzburg's Patson Daka during a preseason friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by Propaganda)

  • Christoph Baumgartner is the next random name in the frame for the Reds’ reported “interest”, with German media saying Klopp sees him as one to transform into a central midfielder
  • Alexander Isak rumours continue apace too, with new Spanish reports saying a host of Premier League clubs have asked about the £70m rated man, including the Reds, Arsenal and Chelsea

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Credit: @issahakufatawu10 Instagram

  • And the early games next season have already been moved for TV, including our opener against Norwich

 

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

  • Christian Eriksen has been released from hospital as he continues his recovery afer collapsing in Denmark’s opening game

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka - Picture by: John Walton / EMPICS Sport

  • Douglas Luiz is Roma’s back-up option if they don’t sign Granit Xhaka – why not just opt for the younger, better player in the first instance?

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixture? The small matter of England vs Scotland!

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!


Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments