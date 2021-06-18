Euros star linked as Salah ‘replacement’ & Reds miss out on Daka – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s rumours continue to come thick and fast, while Reds around the globe are busy with their international commitments, too.

Berardi on Reds’ list if Salah departs

Didn’t take long, did it?! Euro 2020 is well underway now, so naturally, Liverpool have thrown all their careful transfer plans in the bin and just want whoever is performing well.

Now, there’s obviously a chance we have held interest in any player prior to the tournament, it’s just rather funny to see the links ‘come to light’ after someone has a good game.

As such, take with a pinch of salt reports from Italian media that Liverpool have “direct interest” in Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, who has starred from the right so far for the Azzurri.

He’s rated at €50m – though there’s no suggestion from Gazzetta that we’ll make a move unless Salah departs. Covering all the bases, then.

Reds rumours of the day

Patson Daka has been widely linked with the Reds for a year or two, but he is now reportedly on the verge of joining Leicester City instead

Christoph Baumgartner is the next random name in the frame for the Reds’ reported “interest”, with German media saying Klopp sees him as one to transform into a central midfielder

Alexander Isak rumours continue apace too, with new Spanish reports saying a host of Premier League clubs have asked about the £70m rated man, including the Reds, Arsenal and Chelsea

Latest Liverpool FC news

More transfer talk first – young defender Remi Savage is leaving the Reds for Newcastle, despite having been offered an extension

And the sale of Ghanaian starlet Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has ben confirmed, with the Reds believed to be the buyers – but there’s no confirmation our end yet

Adam Lallana has picked out who he believes should be Gini Wijnaldum’s successor in the current Reds’ squad

And the early games next season have already been moved for TV, including our opener against Norwich

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

The aforementioned Isak was key as Sweden picked up a vital win in Friday’s early game

Christian Eriksen has been released from hospital as he continues his recovery afer collapsing in Denmark’s opening game

Sergio Busquets is back in the Spain squad after recovering from Covid and returning a negative test

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Jesse Lingard will hold talks with Man United in pre-season, so the eager beaver Hammers might consider looking elsewhere to get their pre-Europa League transfer business done early

Nicolas Gonzalez was expected to sign for Brighton for a club record fee but has now opted to move to Fiorentina instead

Douglas Luiz is Roma’s back-up option if they don’t sign Granit Xhaka – why not just opt for the younger, better player in the first instance?

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Steven Gerrard is pretty much the closest thing I’ve seen to a real life superman on the pitch. Liverpool will be losing/getting slapped about the park and this guy will literally just slap it top bins 40 from yards and all the momentum your team had is gone ??? — Biscuit Connoisseur (@SVCarbaholic) June 17, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture? The small matter of England vs Scotland!