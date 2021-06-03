Reds ‘lead’ Raphinha race & Trent’s cruel injury concern – Liverpool FC Roundup

It’s a case of looking ahead for Liverpool as international football takes the driving seat and transfers whispers continue to make themselves known.
‘Leading the race’ for Raphinha
Ties with Leeds United’s Raphinha have been murmurings at best, where his style and ability make for an ideal option for Liverpool and thus speculation follows.
With the Reds set to be in the market for an addition to their attack, the 24-year-old certainly fits the bill after settling in nicely in the Premier League with six goals and nine assists.
And now Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has claimed that Liverpool “lead the race” for his signature, but that no deal will be simple as Leeds do not want to part ways one year on.
Man City and Man United are also credited with interest, but it remains to be seen how accurate an Italian journalist is on the dealings of a Brazilian plying his trade in England.
That’s not to say he would not be a nice addition at Anfield though.
Trent could miss Euros
After the continuous debate of will he or won’t he be in the England squad, an injury could prove to be the determining factor just when Reds were to be proved right about his credentials.
Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled up with only minutes remaining in England’s win over Austria on Wednesday evening, where he had to be assisted off the field and down the tunnel with a thigh issue.
First impressions don’t make for a good prognosis, one that is set to be made known on Friday once scans are completed.
It’s a cruel blow for Trent and one can only hope it’s not as bad as it appeared.
Reflective words
There have been some interesting words of reflection in the world of Liverpool. And here’s some of the latest happenings surrounding the Reds:
- Adrian looks set to extend his stay at Anfield, with Kelleher to go on loan in return in another ‘keeper shuffle
- Dejan Lovren has been looking back on that shambles of a loss to Spurs in 2017 – which he says helped kicked him into gear
- While Rio Ferdinand has been spouting some interesting thoughts so we provided some “cold facts” of our own
Quickfire LFC news
- Neco Williams saw red as Gini and Robbo reunited in the latest round of internationals
- Liverpool Football Club is celebrated its 129th birthday, a momentous day in the calendar
- Jordan Henderson has bizarrely been labelled “selfish” for taking his place in the England squad by the retired Agbonlahor
- And Mo Salah is said to have reiterated his desire to represent Egypt in this summer’s Olympic Games
Around the Prem
- Everton to hold talks with ex-Wolves boss Nuno after Carlo Ancelotti’s left without a second glance, while David Moyes is firmly in running. Fun.
- Fake tear alert for Pep Guardiola so says Sergio Aguero’s dad, someone get the body language experts!
- Kevin De Bruyne is unlikely to feature in Belgium’s Euro opener after facial injuries sustained in Champions League final defeat
- And Tottenham are confident of landing Antonio Conte as their new boss
Tweet of the day
Look at Henderson ? pic.twitter.com/WxDa5DNfL5
— Liverpool News (@LFCVine) June 2, 2021
Worth watching tonight
If you want something with a bit of jeopardy and not another friendly, the under-21s Euros are for you with the Netherlands meeting Germany in a semi-final at 8pm (BST).
