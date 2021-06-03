Reds ‘lead’ Raphinha race & Trent’s cruel injury concern – Liverpool FC Roundup

It’s a case of looking ahead for Liverpool as international football takes the driving seat and transfers whispers continue to make themselves known.

‘Leading the race’ for Raphinha

Ties with Leeds United’s Raphinha have been murmurings at best, where his style and ability make for an ideal option for Liverpool and thus speculation follows.

With the Reds set to be in the market for an addition to their attack, the 24-year-old certainly fits the bill after settling in nicely in the Premier League with six goals and nine assists.

And now Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has claimed that Liverpool “lead the race” for his signature, but that no deal will be simple as Leeds do not want to part ways one year on.

Man City and Man United are also credited with interest, but it remains to be seen how accurate an Italian journalist is on the dealings of a Brazilian plying his trade in England.

That’s not to say he would not be a nice addition at Anfield though.

Trent could miss Euros

After the continuous debate of will he or won’t he be in the England squad, an injury could prove to be the determining factor just when Reds were to be proved right about his credentials.

Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled up with only minutes remaining in England’s win over Austria on Wednesday evening, where he had to be assisted off the field and down the tunnel with a thigh issue.

First impressions don’t make for a good prognosis, one that is set to be made known on Friday once scans are completed.

It’s a cruel blow for Trent and one can only hope it’s not as bad as it appeared.

Reflective words

There have been some interesting words of reflection in the world of Liverpool. And here’s some of the latest happenings surrounding the Reds:

Quickfire LFC news

Neco Williams saw red as Gini and Robbo reunited in the latest round of internationals

Liverpool Football Club is celebrated its 129th birthday, a momentous day in the calendar

Jordan Henderson has bizarrely been labelled “selfish” for taking his place in the England squad by the retired Agbonlahor

And Mo Salah is said to have reiterated his desire to represent Egypt in this summer’s Olympic Games

Around the Prem

Everton to hold talks with ex-Wolves boss Nuno after Carlo Ancelotti’s left without a second glance, while David Moyes is firmly in running. Fun.

Fake tear alert for Pep Guardiola so says Sergio Aguero’s dad, someone get the body language experts!

Kevin De Bruyne is unlikely to feature in Belgium’s Euro opener after facial injuries sustained in Champions League final defeat

And Tottenham are confident of landing Antonio Conte as their new boss

Tweet of the day

Worth watching tonight

If you want something with a bit of jeopardy and not another friendly, the under-21s Euros are for you with the Netherlands meeting Germany in a semi-final at 8pm (BST).