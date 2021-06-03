This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds ‘lead’ Raphinha race & Trent’s cruel injury concern – Liverpool FC Roundup

It’s a case of looking ahead for Liverpool as international football takes the driving seat and transfers whispers continue to make themselves known.

 

‘Leading the race’ for Raphinha

Ties with Leeds United’s Raphinha have been murmurings at best, where his style and ability make for an ideal option for Liverpool and thus speculation follows.

With the Reds set to be in the market for an addition to their attack, the 24-year-old certainly fits the bill after settling in nicely in the Premier League with six goals and nine assists.

And now Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has claimed that Liverpool “lead the race” for his signature, but that no deal will be simple as Leeds do not want to part ways one year on.

Man City and Man United are also credited with interest, but it remains to be seen how accurate an Italian journalist is on the dealings of a Brazilian plying his trade in England.

That’s not to say he would not be a nice addition at Anfield though.

 

Trent could miss Euros

After the continuous debate of will he or won’t he be in the England squad, an injury could prove to be the determining factor just when Reds were to be proved right about his credentials.

Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled up with only minutes remaining in England’s win over Austria on Wednesday evening, where he had to be assisted off the field and down the tunnel with a thigh issue.

First impressions don’t make for a good prognosis, one that is set to be made known on Friday once scans are completed.

It’s a cruel blow for Trent and one can only hope it’s not as bad as it appeared.

 

Reflective words

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 22, 2017: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool manager) Dejan Lovren (L) during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by Paul Marriott/Propaganda)

There have been some interesting words of reflection in the world of Liverpool. And here’s some of the latest happenings surrounding the Reds:

 

Quickfire LFC news

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - Sunday, June 17, 2018: Egypt's Mohamed Salah during the pre-match warm-up before the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Group A match between Russia and Egypt at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Around the Prem

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 3, 2016: Chelsea's manager Antonio Conte before the FA Premier League match against Manchester City at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by Gavin Trafford/Propaganda)

 

Tweet of the day

 

Worth watching tonight

If you want something with a bit of jeopardy and not another friendly, the under-21s Euros are for you with the Netherlands meeting Germany in a semi-final at 8pm (BST).

