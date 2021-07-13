This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds face ‘Saul battle with Barca’ & latest from pre-season – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool back in training means the new domestic campaign is firmly on the way – and our friendlies aren’t far off now either. A mix of transfer rumours and pre-season news headlines Tuesday.

 

Saul swap could see Reds miss out

Spanish media are still pushing the Saul to Liverpool narrative in a big way, though it’s far from clear-cut we’ll land him.

First and foremost they are adamant we’ve bid €40 million – but that’s around €10m off Atletico’s asking price.

We remain “very interested” but haven’t upped the offer at all, leaving Atleti to cast around for alternatives as they want the deal done in a hurry – having just laid out a fortune themselves to sign Rodrigo De Paul.

A deal is possible to be struck with Barcelona, the same report states, as though the Catalan side are flat broke, they are keen to exchange Saul for Antoine Griezmann – thereby relieving themselves of his almighty €600k a week wage packet. Cat and mouse it is.

 

Tonight, depending on your level of desperation for the beautiful game, there are matches. Champions League qualifiers for instance; fancy a bit of Linfield vs Zalgiris or Valur vs Dinamo Zagreb? All yours. If not, may we officially recommend streaming the CONCACAF Gold Cup for a few late-night goals and general madness.

 

