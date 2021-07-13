Liverpool back in training means the new domestic campaign is firmly on the way – and our friendlies aren’t far off now either. A mix of transfer rumours and pre-season news headlines Tuesday.

Saul swap could see Reds miss out

Spanish media are still pushing the Saul to Liverpool narrative in a big way, though it’s far from clear-cut we’ll land him.

First and foremost they are adamant we’ve bid €40 million – but that’s around €10m off Atletico’s asking price.

We remain “very interested” but haven’t upped the offer at all, leaving Atleti to cast around for alternatives as they want the deal done in a hurry – having just laid out a fortune themselves to sign Rodrigo De Paul.

A deal is possible to be struck with Barcelona, the same report states, as though the Catalan side are flat broke, they are keen to exchange Saul for Antoine Griezmann – thereby relieving themselves of his almighty €600k a week wage packet. Cat and mouse it is.

Reds rumours of the day

Marko Grujic continues to dominate the rumour mill headlines in a way he’s never been able to manage the midfield for the Reds. Porto remain keen but are not able to pay our €17m asking price – but are keeping their hopes up as Grujic wants career “stability” which they can offer him

Daniel Sturridge has been almost a year and a half without a club or a game to his name, but he has been offered a pre-season chance with new LaLiga club Mallorca

Donyell Malen is on Liverpool’s radar, but his big wages and – initially at least – limited game time mean the Reds are considering alternatives for now

Latest Liverpool FC news

Alisson Becker is in advanced talks with the Reds over an extension to his contract at Anfield

As the Reds return to pre-season training we’ve picked out eight things we noticed including a new-look Klopp

And Joe Gomez is keen to make up for lost time after another long, hard road back from injury

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Raphael Varane is “close” to agreeing personal terms with Man United and is wanted as a long-term partner for Harry Maguire

Antonee Robinson impressed at times with Fulham last season and is now wanted by both Wolves and Man City – presumably for rather different roles at either club

Gabriel Jesus or Moise Kean are the strikers on Juventus’ wish list this summer

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Klopp on the opening day revealing how many centre-backs are starting… pic.twitter.com/vlsw6rTWJ8 — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) July 13, 2021

We have defenders again!

Tonight, depending on your level of desperation for the beautiful game, there are matches. Champions League qualifiers for instance; fancy a bit of Linfield vs Zalgiris or Valur vs Dinamo Zagreb? All yours. If not, may we officially recommend streaming the CONCACAF Gold Cup for a few late-night goals and general madness.