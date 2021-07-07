Liverpool’s transfer rumours have died down a bit today – presumably there’s too much actual news to write, what with three of the four major nations being in the Euros semis and all. No signing 12 players today, then!

Calls made but no “monstrous” offer

We’ve been linked with him before, but this is the first concrete – if you believe the messenger even remotely – suggestion of moves toward signing Sergej Milenkovic-Savic being made.

Unfortunately, if you’re a fan of the Lazio midfielder, that’s as far as it has gone…and as far as it’s likely to go.

The Rome club don’t want to sell their key man for anything less than a “monstrous offer” in the region of €100m. The Reds, apparently, made calls to enquire about his availability, but didn’t signal the intention to pay anything more than €70m or so, and there the transfer trail ends.

Back to Bissouma-Saul-Sanches-Neuhaus, then.

Reds rumours and transfer news

Liam Millar is off to Switzerland, having departed Liverpool (U23s) for Basel. It’s a deal worth over a million, plus a hefty sell-on clause.

Piotr Zielinski rumours continue to circulate and both the Reds and Man City now apparently want him from Napoli. Long-running saga, this one!

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds have confirmed the new away kit will be released early tomorrow morning, with a few hints as to what to expect

Thiago exited Euro 2020 with barely over an hour of action to his name, despite a late appearance against Italy

Remember the kid who threw the ball for “corner taken quickly…Origi!!”? Of course you do. He has been given a pro contract by the Reds!

Pre-season, transfers, match tickets? These things and more are on the agenda for fans and we have all the answers right here

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

Bukayo Saka is expected to start for England in place of Jadon Sancho when they face Denmark on Wednesday night

Daniel Agger has given an interview ahead of the game, saying the encounter is 50-50 and his nation has come together like never before this summer

And here’s everything you need to know about Danny Makkelie, the referee for tonight’s occasion – who has also overseen another England game this summer

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Edmond Tapsoba is on the wanted list for Chelsea and Arsenal but he expects to remain at Bayer Leverkusen this summer

Brandon Williams could be heading to Southampton on loan, a year after they initially tried to land him from Man United

Antoine Griezmann has been offered to Chelsea as Barcelona attempt to extracate themselves from a well of financial despair in time to register new signings…and renew Leo Messi’s contract

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Brilliant answer… newsflash but not everything is about England. pic.twitter.com/1eEUfD3JrE — Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) July 7, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture sees England face Denmark, don’t you know. Euro 2020 semi-final and all that! 8pm, ITV.