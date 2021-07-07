This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds make ‘calls’ for Lazio midfielder & new kit release confirmed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s transfer rumours have died down a bit today – presumably there’s too much actual news to write, what with three of the four major nations being in the Euros semis and all. No signing 12 players today, then!

 

Calls made but no “monstrous” offer

We’ve been linked with him before, but this is the first concrete – if you believe the messenger even remotely – suggestion of moves toward signing Sergej Milenkovic-Savic being made.

Unfortunately, if you’re a fan of the Lazio midfielder, that’s as far as it has gone…and as far as it’s likely to go.

The Rome club don’t want to sell their key man for anything less than a “monstrous offer” in the region of €100m. The Reds, apparently, made calls to enquire about his availability, but didn’t signal the intention to pay anything more than €70m or so, and there the transfer trail ends.

Back to Bissouma-Saul-Sanches-Neuhaus, then.

 

LEIGH, ENGLAND - Friday, September 25, 2020: Liverpool's Liam Millar during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Manchester United FC Under-23's and Liverpool FC Under-23's at the Leigh Sports Village. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liam Millar is off to Switzerland, having departed Liverpool (U23s) for Basel. It’s a deal worth over a million, plus a hefty sell-on clause.

 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Thiago Alcantara of Spain runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Federico Bernardeschi of Italy during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium on July 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - UEFA)

  • Remember the kid who threw the ball for “corner taken quickly…Origi!!”? Of course you do. He has been given a pro contract by the Reds!

 

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JUNE 19: during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group F match between Hungary and France at Puskas Arena on June 19, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Angel Martinez - UEFA)

  • Antoine Griezmann has been offered to Chelsea as Barcelona attempt to extracate themselves from a well of financial despair in time to register new signings…and renew Leo Messi’s contract

 

Tonight’s late fixture sees England face Denmark, don’t you know. Euro 2020 semi-final and all that! 8pm, ITV.

 

