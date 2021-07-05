Shady Saul ‘links’ and mixed Renato Sanches reports – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are definitely going to be signing a midfielder this summer and the rumours centre around a particular type – but the name is still shrouded in mystery as rumours conflict and collide.

Reds “very interested” in Renato

French reports and Portuguese reports, variations of the same thing.

L’Equipe say the Reds are one of a few sides extremely keen on Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, with the 23-year-old set to be at the centre of a bidding war between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Think we know how that ‘war’ would pan out if it’s true.

But elsewhere, Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida says the Reds have already offered Sanches’ camp the terms they required and are at the “front of the deal”, with Juve also keen for €40m.

That said, he doesn’t seem to be particularly affiliated with any outlet, isn’t a verified Twitter account and also said in December the deal for Sanches was done for €18m. Now it’s €35m!

Reds rumours of the day

Saul Niguez is also said to be on the radar and some outlets are erroneously reporting a deal has been agreed. It hasn’t, as we explain here

Jude Bellingham will unquestionably be linked with Liverpool when it’s time to leave Dortmund. That’s not yet, but it hasn’t stopped fans feeling we need to be ready to pounce

Marko Grujic says he doesn’t know yet where he’ll be playing next season but says he’ll sort his future once he does the “basic part” of pre-season with the Reds

Latest Liverpool FC news

Mo Salah wanted to play at the Olympics but the Reds overruled his wishes, says the Egypt coach

The Reds will be one of the last teams to start up pre-season training this summer, with the first players due back on 12 July

There could be a couple of extra faces involved for the first time including goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga and a returning loan pair who have never played a senior game for the Reds

Teenage left-back Luke Chambers has been given a new contract as he looks to push on for action higher up the levels this season

Euro 2020 latest

Harry Maguire wants England to avoid past mistakes when it comes to the semi-final against Denmark

The Danish FA have sent flags and shirts to fans who are going to Wembley to ensure the support is seen and heard

Bukayo Saka is tipped for a return to England’s line-up for the semi-final, replacing Jadon Sancho who started against Ukraine

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Miralem Pjanic is wanted by Spurs as Barcelona are willing to give him a free transfer

Philippe Coutinho might head to Leicester or Milan but probably only on loan, even though Barcelona will now accept less than €40m for him

Benjamin Mendy is wanted by Inter Milan after falling out of favour under Pep Guardiola

Tweet of the day and match of the night

The work of Thomas Gronnemark in full effect!

PL 20/21: Throw In Performance pic.twitter.com/7aNu1mswDK — Omar (@topimpacat) July 5, 2021

No matches tonight – semi-finals from tomorrow.