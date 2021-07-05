This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Shady Saul ‘links’ and mixed Renato Sanches reports – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are definitely going to be signing a midfielder this summer and the rumours centre around a particular type – but the name is still shrouded in mystery as rumours conflict and collide.

 

Reds “very interested” in Renato

French reports and Portuguese reports, variations of the same thing.

L’Equipe say the Reds are one of a few sides extremely keen on Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, with the 23-year-old set to be at the centre of a bidding war between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Think we know how that ‘war’ would pan out if it’s true.

But elsewhere, Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida says the Reds have already offered Sanches’ camp the terms they required and are at the “front of the deal”, with Juve also keen for €40m.

That said, he doesn’t seem to be particularly affiliated with any outlet, isn’t a verified Twitter account and also said in December the deal for Sanches was done for €18m. Now it’s €35m!

 

Reds rumours of the day

Marko Grujic of FC Porto

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool's goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga

  • Teenage left-back Luke Chambers has been given a new contract as he looks to push on for action higher up the levels this season

 

Euro 2020 latest

Euro 2020 latest

  • Harry Maguire wants England to avoid past mistakes when it comes to the semi-final against Denmark
  • The Danish FA have sent flags and shirts to fans who are going to Wembley to ensure the support is seen and heard
  • Bukayo Saka is tipped for a return to England’s line-up for the semi-final, replacing Jadon Sancho who started against Ukraine

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho Correia

  • Miralem Pjanic is wanted by Spurs as Barcelona are willing to give him a free transfer

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

The work of Thomas Gronnemark in full effect!

No matches tonight – semi-finals from tomorrow.

 

