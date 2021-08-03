3 rumoured deals rejected & team news ahead of Chelsea – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have been idle byestanders on Friday as the rest of Europe apparently take their crazy pills, with Cristiano, Mbappe, Haaland, Hazard and others all apparently on a last-ditch transfer merry-go-round.

Talk of three deals killed off

More importantly, our transfer rumours: Not happening, not happening, probably not happening.

Jurgen Klopp was again asked about signing a new midfielder to replace Gini Wijnaldum – and again gave a clear and reasonable explanation of why a direct replacement is not required. The squad depth already there, the youngsters’ progression and the skill sets on show from those who remain all come into the boss’ thinking.

Almost at the same time, talk of a move for Yves Bissouma was shot down by Brighton journo Andy Naylor, who said talk of a bid being made “isn’t true”.

Those two go together neatly – no midfielders, and no bid for a midfielder.

Finally, though, one which is more out of Liverpool‘s hands: Divock Origi seems likely to stay this season in the end.

Plenty of teams have registered interest, but none have followed up yet with a bid deemed near enough the Reds’ £12m valuation, and none have caught the striker’s eye as positive either.

Reds build up for Chelsea

James Milner is the only injury absentee for Liverpool against Chelsea, says Klopp, who also detailed the fitness level Andy Robbo is currently at after not playing this season

Jurgen Klopp has the edge over Thomas Tuchel when it comes to head-to-head encounters, but recent meetings are mixed

Latest Liverpool FC news

And in the U20s, Leighton Clarkson is there as well as a surprise figure in our U23 goalkeeper Harvey Davies, who is yet to make his Reds bow – and despite having been on our first-team bench is at best fifth in line right now at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has also explained the big reasons for the international call-up rejections next week, detailing how it would affect professional players specifically

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Man United player again after they confirmed an agreement with Juve, leading to some very embarrassing turnarounds for all those fans calling him a snake 12 hours earlier when he was ‘on the way’ to City

Gabriel Jesus is wanted by Juventus to replace Ron, which would leave City with no Kane, no Cristiano, no Aguero…and no Jesus?! Pep close to his ideal 11-man midfield team then

And finally… as it’s the weekend, here are all the nearly-completed deals to watch for: Moussa Sissoko to Watford, Adama Traore to Spurs, Kurt Zouma to West Ham, Richarlison to PSG if Mbappe goes to Real, Moise Kean to Juve, Jules Kounde to Chelsea, Saul to Man United and about 25 others

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Ronaldo will score goals for United but I can't help but feel it'll be to the detriment of the team. Not sure you want to be making a 36-year-old the main man in attack but it's what they're going to have to do to justify his arrival. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) August 27, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture? Dortmund, Valencia or Inter Milan, your call.