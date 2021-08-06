This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

6 more to leave & why to ignore Haaland ‘headlines’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are off and running with a win in the Premier League and already the focus turns to Burnley and our first Anfield match. And transfers, of course.

 

Haaland rumours this week won’t be ‘real’

You may, today, tomorrow or the next day, see some headlines linking Liverpool with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

You never know, next summer they may actually be relevant, when his release clause kicks in and, hopefully, the Reds will be in the running to sign him.

But these current headlines are nothing to do with Haaland, with the Reds, with a transfer or anything really associated with the game – they are just a mild musing of a former footballer.

Michael Rumminegge, brother of the more famous Karl-Heinz, says he could imagine Haaland at the Reds next season – well, so could well all! But that’s the extent of the headlines.

Save yourselves a click and save the excitement for next year.

 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Ben Davies during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 29, 2020: Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's fifth and winning penalty of the shoot-out against Liverpool after a 1-1 draw during the FA Community Shield match between FA Premier League Champions Liverpool FC and FA Cup Winners Arsenal FC. The game was played behind closed doors. Arsenal won 5-4 on penalties. (Credit: Chloe Knott/The FA)

  • Harry Kane apparently has the backing of his team-mates as he searches for a way out. Take that how you will: they can’t wait to be rid of him, or they want to ensure their own exit strategies are safe!
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he of the £300k-a-week contract and 10 league goals last season at age 32, is who Barcelona have decided will be the start of their smart new era in saving money

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

We reckon a no-look finish from Bob, but a few have suggested a Suarez vs Ghana-esque save from Trent…

Tonight’s late game is a classic! Well, a Klassiker. Dortmund v Bayern in the Super Cup at 7:30pm on Sky.

 

