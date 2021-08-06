Liverpool are off and running with a win in the Premier League and already the focus turns to Burnley and our first Anfield match. And transfers, of course.

Haaland rumours this week won’t be ‘real’

You may, today, tomorrow or the next day, see some headlines linking Liverpool with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

You never know, next summer they may actually be relevant, when his release clause kicks in and, hopefully, the Reds will be in the running to sign him.

But these current headlines are nothing to do with Haaland, with the Reds, with a transfer or anything really associated with the game – they are just a mild musing of a former footballer.

Michael Rumminegge, brother of the more famous Karl-Heinz, says he could imagine Haaland at the Reds next season – well, so could well all! But that’s the extent of the headlines.

Save yourselves a click and save the excitement for next year.

Reds rumours of the day

Ben Woodburn has at least one loan offer in for him and a move north of the border could ensue

Jake Cain heads up a list of another five youngsters who could be soon to exit, on a mix of permanent and loan deals this summer

Ben Davies has explained why he wanted to head out on loan and is back in the Championship with Sheffield United

Latest Liverpool FC news

Andy Robertson has been pictured in training for the Reds just a week or so after going off injured in pre-season, boosting hopes of a rapid return

Three midfield options returned for the Reds in a behind-closed-doors match which gives Jurgen Klopp a selection headache at the weekend

And the plan for young forward Mateusz Musialowski has been detailed, as he looks to progress toward first-team action this year

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Harry Kane apparently has the backing of his team-mates as he searches for a way out. Take that how you will: they can’t wait to be rid of him, or they want to ensure their own exit strategies are safe!

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he of the £300k-a-week contract and 10 league goals last season at age 32, is who Barcelona have decided will be the start of their smart new era in saving money

Jesse Lingard is Man United‘s Divock Origi, and by that we mean he’s the player they have placed a fee on way, way, way above market value or interest, telling West Ham he’ll cost £20m this summer

Tweet of the day and match of the night

We reckon a no-look finish from Bob, but a few have suggested a Suarez vs Ghana-esque save from Trent…

Tonight’s late game is a classic! Well, a Klassiker. Dortmund v Bayern in the Super Cup at 7:30pm on Sky.