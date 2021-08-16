Liverpool are joint-top of the Premier League! Something like that anyway. The mighty Reds are back on the pitch anyway, while off it, sales remain the key plan.

Ben Davies set for Blades loan

He hasn’t yet played a competitive match for the Reds, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be happening any time soon.

Ben Davies, January arrival, is set to return to the Championship with Sheffield United in a loan spell which, interestingly, will not include an option to buy him permanently.

Whether that’s because the Reds value him more highly than the relegated club can spend, or they feel his value will increase more, is p for debate.

Either way, Sky Sports are among those reporting the deal will be confirmed soon and he’s already having a medical at the Bramall Lane club.

Reds rumours of the day

Paul Glatzel was ready mentally and physically for a senior challenge, says Liverpool‘s U23 boss, and the loan spell at Tranmere should prove to be a fruitful one for all concerned

Renato Sanches rumours have been hot and cold all summer but now we can consider it definitely over – he needs surgery and will be sidelined until September at least

Latest Liverpool FC news

We’re back at Anfield *properly* on Saturday to face Burnley – and it will be a full house with the club confirming there will be a full capacity attendance

And the Reds are back in the ECA, presumably tail between legs, having resigned after the farcical attempts to start the European Super League

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Jude Bellingham is Chelsea‘s final target for the summer after being unable to land Declan Rice

Patrick Bamford remains on Spurs’ wishlist, but Leeds are to offer him a bumper new deal instead

Antonio Conte is on Arsenal‘s shortlist for managers to replace Mikel Arteta if he doesn’t pick up results quickly

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Hearing Bobby’s song from the away end again ??? Siiii señor ?? pic.twitter.com/hSNUj4A2en — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 16, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture is Villarreal vs Granada in LaLiga. Take it or leave it!