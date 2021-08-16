Liverpool are joint-top of the Premier League! Something like that anyway. The mighty Reds are back on the pitch anyway, while off it, sales remain the key plan.
Ben Davies set for Blades loan
He hasn’t yet played a competitive match for the Reds, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be happening any time soon.
Ben Davies, January arrival, is set to return to the Championship with Sheffield United in a loan spell which, interestingly, will not include an option to buy him permanently.
Whether that’s because the Reds value him more highly than the relegated club can spend, or they feel his value will increase more, is p for debate.
Either way, Sky Sports are among those reporting the deal will be confirmed soon and he’s already having a medical at the Bramall Lane club.
Reds rumours of the day
- Leighton Clarkson is off to Blackburn Rovers for the season and he’s definitely ready for more regular senior action. Hopefully he can emulate Harvey Elliott‘s success last term
- Paul Glatzel was ready mentally and physically for a senior challenge, says Liverpool‘s U23 boss, and the loan spell at Tranmere should prove to be a fruitful one for all concerned
- Renato Sanches rumours have been hot and cold all summer but now we can consider it definitely over – he needs surgery and will be sidelined until September at least
Latest Liverpool FC news
- Thiago played in a friendly at Anfield on Sunday and Kaide Gordon was among those on the scoresheet in a win behind closed doors – and Neco Williams scored a brilliant solo goal!
- We’re back at Anfield *properly* on Saturday to face Burnley – and it will be a full house with the club confirming there will be a full capacity attendance
- And the Reds are back in the ECA, presumably tail between legs, having resigned after the farcical attempts to start the European Super League
Latest transfer chat elsewhere
- Jude Bellingham is Chelsea‘s final target for the summer after being unable to land Declan Rice
- Patrick Bamford remains on Spurs’ wishlist, but Leeds are to offer him a bumper new deal instead
- Antonio Conte is on Arsenal‘s shortlist for managers to replace Mikel Arteta if he doesn’t pick up results quickly
Tweet of the day and match of the night
Hearing Bobby’s song from the away end again ???
Siiii señor ?? pic.twitter.com/hSNUj4A2en
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 16, 2021
Tonight’s late fixture is Villarreal vs Granada in LaLiga. Take it or leave it!
