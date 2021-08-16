This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Davies set for exit & why linked midfielder won’t sign for Reds – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are joint-top of the Premier League! Something like that anyway. The mighty Reds are back on the pitch anyway, while off it, sales remain the key plan.

 

Ben Davies set for Blades loan

He hasn’t yet played a competitive match for the Reds, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be happening any time soon.

Ben Davies, January arrival, is set to return to the Championship with Sheffield United in a loan spell which, interestingly, will not include an option to buy him permanently.

Whether that’s because the Reds value him more highly than the relegated club can spend, or they feel his value will increase more, is p for debate.

Either way, Sky Sports are among those reporting the deal will be confirmed soon and he’s already having a medical at the Bramall Lane club.

 

Reds rumours of the day

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's Leighton Clarkson during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. Liverpool lost 4-3. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

  • Renato Sanches rumours have been hot and cold all summer but now we can consider it definitely over – he needs surgery and will be sidelined until September at least

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0 and finished 3rd in the table. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • We’re back at Anfield *properly* on Saturday to face Burnley – and it will be a full house with the club confirming there will be a full capacity attendance
  • And the Reds are back in the ECA, presumably tail between legs, having resigned after the farcical attempts to start the European Super League

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates after scoring the second equalising goal to level the score 2-2 during the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixture is Villarreal vs Granada in LaLiga. Take it or leave it!

 

