Ligue 1 striker on Reds’ list & Klopp rejects Tsimikas bids – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are gearing up for a busy end to pre-season both on and off the pitch, with sales and signings expected at Anfield this month.

Jonathan David links renewed

We were keen a year ago, but Canadian forward Jonathan David swapped Belgium for France and moved to Lille instead.

It cannot be claimed it was the wrong move; he got to grips with the new league over time and finished the campaign strongly – and as a title-winner, too.

But now rumours suggest they have to sell this summer and he’s a candidate to depart, with Liverpool keen to finally land their man.

He’s still “high on the list” apparently, and might make a very good addition if he’s going for anywhere near the €30m Lille forked out 12 months ago.

Reds rumours of the day

Kostas Tsimikas has made a good start to our summer games, but had a poor debut campaign. Other teams such as Napoli have reportedly approached the Reds looking for a deal this summer – but Jurgen Klopp has personally refused all offers and wants him to stay

Nicolo Barella was briefly linked with the Reds, but Italian media report that the news was largely planted by the midfield’s agent, looking for a better deal

Arnaut Danjuma wins the award for today’s most random rumour, with Marca (for some reason) suggesting we want to buy the Bournemouth winger and will have to pay €25m to do so. Ok then!

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds are ready to make Mo Salah the best-paid player in club history with his new contract

Joe Gomez says coming back from this latest knee injury was his “most challenging” one so far but is looking forward to a fresh start

And the club are progressing plans for a new permanent training facility for LFC Women, where it is hoped the academy and first team can grow in future

Latest Liverpool FC pre-season updates

For now, you can check out the returns of Fabinho and Bobby Firmino…and why Klopp says he’ll take it easy on them by not “killing them” until day two!

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Romelu Lukaku is wanted by Chelsea but they’ve had a bid of £85m turned down by Inter

James Maddison will be asked to step halfway down the league and join Arsenal on a deal worth £60m and a player

Boubacar Kamara is on Newcastle’s wish list and they hope to land him for £10m. Prepare for a team with actual ambition to sign him for £12m!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Turns out that tiny Euro 2020 car is doubling up at the Olympics! It’s the Pedri of the vehicle world!

Little car enthusiasts – here’s how they return the “hammer” after a hammer throw ? #Olympics pic.twitter.com/JxJWrvFspe — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) August 3, 2021

Malmo vs Rangers at 6 and PSV vs Midtjylland at 7. Time to get an early look at who we might face in the Champions League!