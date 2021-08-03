This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Ligue 1 striker on Reds’ list & Klopp rejects Tsimikas bids – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are gearing up for a busy end to pre-season both on and off the pitch, with sales and signings expected at Anfield this month.

 

Jonathan David links renewed

We were keen a year ago, but Canadian forward Jonathan David swapped Belgium for France and moved to Lille instead.

It cannot be claimed it was the wrong move; he got to grips with the new league over time and finished the campaign strongly – and as a title-winner, too.

But now rumours suggest they have to sell this summer and he’s a candidate to depart, with Liverpool keen to finally land their man.

He’s still “high on the list” apparently, and might make a very good addition if he’s going for anywhere near the €30m Lille forked out 12 months ago.

 

Reds rumours of the day

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

  • Nicolo Barella was briefly linked with the Reds, but Italian media report that the news was largely planted by the midfield’s agent, looking for a better deal
  • Arnaut Danjuma wins the award for today’s most random rumour, with Marca (for some reason) suggesting we want to buy the Bournemouth winger and will have to pay €25m to do so. Ok then!

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's Joe Gomez during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC pre-season updates

For now, you can check out the returns of Fabinho and Bobby Firmino…and why Klopp says he’ll take it easy on them by not “killing them” until day two!

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2019: Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring the first equalising goal with team-mate Ayoze Pérez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Turns out that tiny Euro 2020 car is doubling up at the Olympics! It’s the Pedri of the vehicle world!

Malmo vs Rangers at 6 and PSV vs Midtjylland at 7. Time to get an early look at who we might face in the Champions League!

 

