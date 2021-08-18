‘Major boost’ in Sarr chase & Mbappe rumours to go on another year – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool‘s rumours have dried up somewhat in the last few days – maybe the media have cottoned on to the fact we won’t buy until we sell this year!

£40m Sarr incoming!!!! Honest

Might as well start with the marginally more believable story, though not by much unless matters change at Anfield.

We’ve already heard that no forward additions are likely unless both Origi and Shaqiri leave, and neither one have done so far – but a report from TMW says Ismaila Sarr has told Watford he wants to leave.

The dubious timing comes just after he scored to help them win against Aston Villa on the opening weekend, but anyway, he’s a long-standing target of Liverpool‘s and apparently we’re still keen on a £40 million bid.

Apparently this gives us a “major boost” ahead of the transfer window closing. Swell!

No Mbappe sale this summer

Real Madrid have been even more heavily linked with Kylian Mbappe than ever since Leo Messi joined PSG, amid rumours the French forward wasn’t happy about it.

But Mundo Deportivo say there’s no chance of a sale this summer as PSG are banking on a year of real progress to convince Mbappe that his long term future lies at the Parc des Princes.

That only means one thing, as far as Kopites are concerned: 12 more months of rumours going back and forth suggesting Klopp is calling Mbappe, Liverpool have the perfect project, and all the rest.

Free transfer is it? How big do you reckon the staff room sofa would need to be to find enough loose change for £800,000 a week…

Latest Liverpool FC news

Trent, like me, you and 50,000 other Reds, cannot wait to be playing in front of a packed Anfield crowd once more after more than 500 days without it

Two members of our African contingent will be facing off at the AFCON this season after the group stage draw was made

And Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has detailed his idea to let Leighton Clarkson shine during his loan spell at Ewood Park

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Aaron Ramsdale might have just been relegated twice, but he’s still the man Arsenal want to save them from themselves. For £24 million!

Harry Kane‘s will-he-won’t-he rumour circle is back up and running with talk of a £150m bid from Man City next week

Kurt Zouma is going to continue his real-life Panini sticker book collection of Premier League clubs with a potential move to Spurs, who will no doubt loan him out to a Newcastle or Wolves at some stage as part of the deal

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Dirk, Dirk and Dirk – two yards combined.

Today marks 15 years since @Kuyt became a Red! ? We’ll never forget his hat-trick against @ManUtd ? pic.twitter.com/RKCRFIcOAe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 18, 2021

West Brom vs Sheffield United if you want to see what Ben Davies is like in a real-life football match. Benfica vs PSV if you want to experience a Champions League qualifier where away goals don’t count.