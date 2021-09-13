Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Firmino replacement linked & Elliott injury latest – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool fans have a lot to digest both positive and negative on Monday, with a very impressive win over Leeds marred by Harvey Elliott‘s injury – and a Champions League game is fast approaching too.

 

Elliott injury news and potential return

First up, the latest on our talented teenager who is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. Thankfully, Elliott appears to be past the initial worst of the incident – though a long road is ahead, of course.

He will require surgery which will take place in the next week, and while he acknowledges he’s “absolutely devastated”, Elliott has thanked the fans for well-wishes and messages of support sent his way.

Leeds man Pascal Struijk, who was sent-off for the incident, has also sent Elliott his support and says he’s “gutted” for the Reds youngster.

Meanwhile, the view from the injury expert is that rather than the dislocation, it’s the potential fracture and ligament damage which might impact Elliott’s return to play timeline.

We could be looking at anywhere from three months to in excess of six without our starlet.

 

Reaction to weekend win

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Thiago Alcantara may just be starting to get through to the weirdo TV pundits who decided he wouldn’t work out and have resolutely refused to acknowledge his excellence over the past four or five months

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Rhys Williams. Swansea. (Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News)

  • And Jurgen Klopp is checking out Nice forward Amine Gouiri as a potential long-term replacement for Firmino, say reports from France and Spain. Nothing too concrete yet, but might be one to watch

 

Latest Premier League chat

Lyon's Houssem Aouar (Photo: David Klein/Sportimage via PA Images)

  • Dusan Vlahovic was rumoured to be on the shortlist for Liverpool, Spurs and Atletico last month but he’s in talks to extend his Fiorentina contract
  • Houssem Aouar has rejected links to Arsenal for about the 20th time and says he wants to get Lyon into the Champions League. The Gunners are really getting to be that fella in the club who thinks he’s the one all the girls want, aren’t they? You’re going home alone. Early. Again.

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

How many more to come this season?!

Tonight it’s the Ev and Burnley in maybe the most 1-0 sounding game in history.

 

