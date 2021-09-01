Klopp’s early Leeds headache & where Reds could still leave this week – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool‘s busy deadline day…nope, can’t use the planned intro. Quiet all around, with even the expected summer departures remaining in some cases.

Brazilian trio could miss Leeds

Premier League clubs gathered in force to prevent their players travelling to red-list countries for internationals, though a couple like Spurs have let them leave anyway.

Brazil have growled at Fifa and demanded rules be imposed which mean those who don’t travel cannot play for their clubs straight after the international break – which for the Reds means Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson could all miss the Leeds game.

Positives and negatives here: had they gone and had to quarantine, it would be more games. It might also help set some sort of agreement in motion for upcoming international breaks. And Firmino will likely miss out with injury anyway.

Negatives? Well, our No1 and No3 are two of the greatest defensive players on the planet…

The deals we did…and didn’t

19 players left Anfield over the course of the summer, a fairly hefty number which was still smaller than expected, all things considered

Unwanted players accounted for upwards of £60m though in expected income for the transfer kitty…and spaces in the squad for new faces

Transfer windows around Europe are still ongoing in some countries – two in particular could yet yield an outlet for one or two out-of-favour Reds

Latest Liverpool FC news

Andy Robbo is keen to get back to top sharpness levels after a rapid return from injury

A massive glut of former Reds were on the move this summer, including previously high-profile names such as Balotelli, Ings and last year’s loanee Ozan Kabak

Incoming to Anfield was a sole figure, Ibou Konate. Fans have hotly debated whether Jurgen Klopp is a miracle worker who is not being given the funds he deserves to keep success coming at Anfield

Latest Premier League chat

Premier League clubs spent just over £1 billion in the summer window, the lowest in six years. Presumably that’s 80% made up of Jack Grealish and Arsenal‘s latest incredible follies

Anthony Martial thinks the benches at Old Trafford are so unbelievably comfy he rejected a late loan to Lyon just to stay sat beside Alex Telles and Donny van de Beek all year

Newcastle apparently failed with a late bid to sign Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury. It’s so far unconfirmed whether talks broke down due to the midfielder going in with a two-footed tackle on Mike Ashley after being offered less money than he wanted

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Only 3 games, including half a game against 10 men Chelsea, but Liverpool have averaged the most shots (23.3) and shots on target (6.7) per game in the Premier League. Next are Man City and Wolves (!) For context, the respective numbers for Liverpool last season were 15.8 and 5.3 pic.twitter.com/FqsPrvcBUU — NotoriousL19* (@lubomerkov) September 1, 2021

Tonight’s late games are World Cup quallies. Cristiano will score a record-breaking goal against Ireland and France will rebuild a broken reputation against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Malta vs Cyprus, though!