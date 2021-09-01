Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Klopp’s early Leeds headache & where Reds could still leave this week – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool‘s busy deadline day…nope, can’t use the planned intro. Quiet all around, with even the expected summer departures remaining in some cases.

 

Brazilian trio could miss Leeds

Premier League clubs gathered in force to prevent their players travelling to red-list countries for internationals, though a couple like Spurs have let them leave anyway.

Brazil have growled at Fifa and demanded rules be imposed which mean those who don’t travel cannot play for their clubs straight after the international break – which for the Reds means Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson could all miss the Leeds game.

Positives and negatives here: had they gone and had to quarantine, it would be more games. It might also help set some sort of agreement in motion for upcoming international breaks. And Firmino will likely miss out with injury anyway.

Negatives? Well, our No1 and No3 are two of the greatest defensive players on the planet…

 

The deals we did…and didn’t

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 12, 2019: Manchester United's Anthony Martial during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match between Manchester United FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Anthony Martial thinks the benches at Old Trafford are so unbelievably comfy he rejected a late loan to Lyon just to stay sat beside Alex Telles and Donny van de Beek all year
  • Newcastle apparently failed with a late bid to sign Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury. It’s so far unconfirmed whether talks broke down due to the midfielder going in with a two-footed tackle on Mike Ashley after being offered less money than he wanted

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late games are World Cup quallies. Cristiano will score a record-breaking goal against Ireland and France will rebuild a broken reputation against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Malta vs Cyprus, though!

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments