Potential new contract issues for duo & international break update – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool head straight back into action on Saturday with a trip to Brentford‘s new stadium for the first time, but for now the headlines look at new deals and new regulations.

Keita deal questions and Mo’s massive money

Two more contracts Liverpool have to sort in the coming months, one of a rather higher priority than the other, are for Mo Salah and Naby Keita.

We know Salah’s will be an expensive one, but it’s also a worthwhile one given he continues to plunder goals with almost indecent regularity and importance – and that salary, plus his other earnings, make him the sport’s fifth-highest earner on the planet – and a renewal will see his Anfield earnings increase.

Elsewhere, Naby Keita has two years left as well, but is in “no hurry” to sign a new deal apparently.

That’s because he wants to see he’s a regular, go-to starter for Jurgen Klopp this season, after several years battling fitness and rotation, with 51 starts for the Reds to date.

He’s certainly been in the team regularly this term, but it still seems as though the No8’s own body rather than Klopp’s selections is the biggest barrier to regular game time.

Upcoming changes

Safe standing trials will be in the Premier League this season, but the Reds won’t be involved as they look to continue their own trial using the installed rail seats at Anfield

International players heading to red list countries won’t have to quarantine abroad or in a hotel before returning from this point on, instead returning to the club bubble for training but not being allowed to play. That means our Brazilians could miss two games after the next break

Karim Adeyemi rumours continue to swirl, and the interest isn’t new: Goal report that the Reds made an initial approach for him as a 16-year-old, flying him to Merseyside for talks before he eventually switched to Salzburg

Latest Liverpool FC news

Trent’s Barcelona ball boy is having himself an outrageous start to the new season with the Reds’ U18s

And the Reds are doing huge amounts of work to combat homophobia in football, says the man at the forefront of LFC’s ambitions

Latest Premier League chat

Matthijs de Ligt is on Chelsea’s radar as they look to add more long-term prowess to a defence which has been breached just once this season – by us, obviously

Anthony Martial will be targeted by Spurs in January as they desperately look for another player who won’t get any game time and isn’t as good as Harry Kane

Barcelona have Roberto Martinez top of their list to replace Ronald Koeman as boos, except they’ve no money to sign him from Belgium…or to sack Koeman in the first place

Tweet of the day and match of the night

So I'm doing pre-match research on Brentford and went down a whole rabbit hole because Matias Jorgensen seems like such a deeply sound player. For years he's been really outspoken in fighting racism and homophobia in the game. More of this! From 2017: pic.twitter.com/7WmU1p9VZ9 — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) September 23, 2021

Tonight you can watch Barcelona struggle valiantly away to Cadiz, or see Jose Mourinho’s Roma prepare for the weekend derby against Udinese. Nothing else.