2 midfielders set for Reds return – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool clocked up a fourth straight away win with a League Cup victory against Preston in midweek – now it’s on preparing for Brighton and an Anfield return.

Double midfield fitness boost

About time! Just when our midfield was stretched to its absolute limits, two players have returned to training to boost Jurgen Klopp‘s potential options.

Thiago and Naby Keita are the pair, the No6 and 8 back in with the main group on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s match with the Seagulls.

With Curtis and Ox both starting midweek, Fabinho still not back and Milner also now out, we couldn’t afford any more absences and were already looking like having a threadbare group in the centre of the park with some big games ahead.

Keita has to be the more likely of the two to come in and start, but even having Thiago back on the bench will be a welcome boost as we look to keep the winning run going.

Upcoming game or theme

Jurgen Klopp has chopped and changed his team around so far for the League Cup but knows he might not be able to from this point on – but isn’t committing one way or the other for now

Harvey Blair was among three youngsters to make debuts of different kinds and they all felt immense pride at the milestone moment in their journeys

Latest Liverpool FC news

Elijah Dixon-Bonner has gone from not being “on the radar” of the first team to seizing an opportunity, with Klopp pointing out the specific chances he has had

The Reds face a mad run of nine games in just 27 days in December after adding a League Cup quarter-final to their calendar

And despite a few moments of fortune, there were some “individual” performances which caught the eye for the boss in the win at Preston

Latest Premier League chat

Raphinha is on the wanted list for PSG after a Neymar recommendation, leaving them presumably about to set up in the much-loved table football formation

Xavi Hernandez is predictably the man Barcelona will now turn to after sacking Ronald Koeman. Clearly, Xavi’s two years with Al-Sadd have given him the tactical nous, big-player ego experience, accountancy degrees and political shield required to do the job

Jules Kounde is one of two centre-backs Chelsea will splash out on, Matthijs de Ligt the other, to replace Christensen and Rudiger who will leave on free transfers. That transfer ban just a nice fading memory now, is it?!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Thanks. Our defence is great, too!

Liverpool Radars That attack is crazy pic.twitter.com/iiRPv6ZPvV — Scott “says soccer” Willis (@oh_that_crab) October 28, 2021

Levante vs Atletico Madrid to keep an eye on an upcoming rival…but tonight perhaps have one free, for the weekend is near.