2 midfielders set for Reds return – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool clocked up a fourth straight away win with a League Cup victory against Preston in midweek – now it’s on preparing for Brighton and an Anfield return.

 

Double midfield fitness boost

About time! Just when our midfield was stretched to its absolute limits, two players have returned to training to boost Jurgen Klopp‘s potential options.

Thiago and Naby Keita are the pair, the No6 and 8 back in with the main group on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s match with the Seagulls.

With Curtis and Ox both starting midweek, Fabinho still not back and Milner also now out, we couldn’t afford any more absences and were already looking like having a threadbare group in the centre of the park with some big games ahead.

Keita has to be the more likely of the two to come in and start, but even having Thiago back on the bench will be a welcome boost as we look to keep the winning run going.

 

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi scores the second goal during the English Football League Cup 4th Round match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

  • Elijah Dixon-Bonner has gone from not being “on the radar” of the first team to seizing an opportunity, with Klopp pointing out the specific chances he has had

 

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Leeds United's Raphael Dias Belloli 'Raphinha' (R) and Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Raphinha is on the wanted list for PSG after a Neymar recommendation, leaving them presumably about to set up in the much-loved table football formation
  • Xavi Hernandez is predictably the man Barcelona will now turn to after sacking Ronald Koeman. Clearly, Xavi’s two years with Al-Sadd have given him the tactical nous, big-player ego experience, accountancy degrees and political shield required to do the job
  • Jules Kounde is one of two centre-backs Chelsea will splash out on, Matthijs de Ligt the other, to replace Christensen and Rudiger who will leave on free transfers. That transfer ban just a nice fading memory now, is it?!

 

Thanks. Our defence is great, too!

Levante vs Atletico Madrid to keep an eye on an upcoming rival…but tonight perhaps have one free, for the weekend is near.

 

