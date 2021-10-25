Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Doubts over January deal & fans loving fallout of Old Trafford win – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool fans are absolutely revelling in the post-match glow of a record-breaking win over rivals Man United – this one will stick in the memory for years!

 

Adeyemi to see out season at Salzburg

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Karim Adeyemi, who is scoring for fun with RB Salzburg and has also started life as a senior Germany international.

We’re seen as an ideal destination for him and he could help refresh the Reds’ attack – but we might have to wait until summer.

Sporting director Cristoph Freund told Sky Sport Austria that the “clear plan” was for the striker to see out 21/22 in the Austrian Bundesliga – though cynics might see that as an attempt to inflate a deal in winter.

Recent reports in Austria said the Reds would be battling Dortmund, Bayern and RB Leipzig for his signature next month.

 

WHAT a result!

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (C) celebrates with team-mates James Milner (L) and Roberto Firmino (R) after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

  • Erik ten Hag is Newcastle’s top choice as boss but he’s not keen, because he’s not an idiot
  • Declan Rice will be £100m if any clubs want to sign him in the summer, so at least that’s one thing which hasn’t gone up with inflation this year

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Is right, Mo.

Have a night off and just rewatch yesterday’s goals again!

 

