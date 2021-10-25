Doubts over January deal & fans loving fallout of Old Trafford win – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool fans are absolutely revelling in the post-match glow of a record-breaking win over rivals Man United – this one will stick in the memory for years!

Adeyemi to see out season at Salzburg

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Karim Adeyemi, who is scoring for fun with RB Salzburg and has also started life as a senior Germany international.

We’re seen as an ideal destination for him and he could help refresh the Reds’ attack – but we might have to wait until summer.

Sporting director Cristoph Freund told Sky Sport Austria that the “clear plan” was for the striker to see out 21/22 in the Austrian Bundesliga – though cynics might see that as an attempt to inflate a deal in winter.

Recent reports in Austria said the Reds would be battling Dortmund, Bayern and RB Leipzig for his signature next month.

WHAT a result!

Fans have rarely had such a good time at Old Trafford! They’re particularly talking about a throwback assist and five other things they spotted from the beating handed out

Jurgen Klopp hit a milestone of his own with the victory and overtook Rafa Benitez in the process to top the club’s illustrious history

National media can’t get enough of it either – we’ve hit the front and the back pages with the five-goal drubbing of our rivals

Latest Liverpool FC news

Here are the best photos from the win over Man United and there are some belters in there

Jordan Henderson has had his say on the win and says it’s a big step the club have taken

And former United midfielder Schweinsteiger has explained the enormous gulf between the sides in a single tweet

Latest Premier League chat

Crystal Palace fans won’t face police action over their banner to Newcastle’s new owners

Erik ten Hag is Newcastle’s top choice as boss but he’s not keen, because he’s not an idiot

Declan Rice will be £100m if any clubs want to sign him in the summer, so at least that’s one thing which hasn’t gone up with inflation this year

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Is right, Mo.

With this team, winning should always be the only option. pic.twitter.com/J8QDh8bWZh — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) October 25, 2021

Have a night off and just rewatch yesterday’s goals again!