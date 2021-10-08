Reds 1 of 3 with ‘chance’ of Haaland & injuries to international duo – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back to hoping no players pick up considerable injuries while on international duty over the coming days – though two are struggling even before playing.

Haaland rumours persist for summer

Going to be a long old year with this transfer rumour, but if we end up with Erling Haaland leading the line in 2022 it’ll be worth it.

That said, European media today speculate that Liverpool are one of three clubs who have a chance of signing him, along with Real Madrid and PSG.

It’s the French club who apparently have the greatest chance – 50%, with a one-in-four shot for both the Reds and Los Blancos. Nothing particularly specific as to why those precise fractions are offered up, mind.

He’d be immense. He’d be cheap in terms of value, even at a mammoth €75m. And he’ll be hugely, hugely in-demand. Newcastle no doubt a sudden challenger!

Injuries and internationals

Kostas and Mane should now be available for the Reds’ trip to Atletico Madrid, after a whole bunch of countries were removed from England’s red list requiring quarantine

Jones and Jota have both been forced to sit out action after suffering with niggles and muscle injuries on international duty

Fabinho and Alisson both clocked up 90 minutes for Brazil as they came from behind to win in their qualifier on Thursday night

Latest Liverpool FC news

Best player in the world? Salah apparently wasn’t even the best player in September, according to the Premier League powers that be

And Kaide Gordon has been handed his first professional contract after a great start to life as a Red

Latest Premier League chat

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are candidates to replace Steve Bruce. Maybe appoint them both? But get a decent defensive mid assistant behind them this time

Raheem Sterling is wanted by Barcelona and Man City want Ousmane Dembele in exchange. Seems a fair trade, a great player being ignored for a perma-injured one to leave as sub?

Sardar Azmoun hasn’t been linked to a Premier League side for at least five months, so ARSENAL are back in the frame to sign him this time, because why not?

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Newcastle have conceded the most xG in the Premier League this season (13.84). — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) October 8, 2021

Tonight it’s Turkey vs Norway as the game which matters in WCQs. Wales are at Czech Republic if you want a home nations encounter.