Reds 1 of 3 with ‘chance’ of Haaland & injuries to international duo – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back to hoping no players pick up considerable injuries while on international duty over the coming days – though two are struggling even before playing.

 

Haaland rumours persist for summer

Going to be a long old year with this transfer rumour, but if we end up with Erling Haaland leading the line in 2022 it’ll be worth it.

That said, European media today speculate that Liverpool are one of three clubs who have a chance of signing him, along with Real Madrid and PSG.

It’s the French club who apparently have the greatest chance – 50%, with a one-in-four shot for both the Reds and Los Blancos. Nothing particularly specific as to why those precise fractions are offered up, mind.

He’d be immense. He’d be cheap in terms of value, even at a mammoth €75m. And he’ll be hugely, hugely in-demand. Newcastle no doubt a sudden challenger!

 

Injuries and internationals

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

PORTO, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp salutes the supporters after the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 2 game between FC Porto and Liverpool FC at the Estádio do Dragão. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Raheem Sterling of England celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Czech Republic and England at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Morton - UEFA)

  • Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are candidates to replace Steve Bruce. Maybe appoint them both? But get a decent defensive mid assistant behind them this time
  • Raheem Sterling is wanted by Barcelona and Man City want Ousmane Dembele in exchange. Seems a fair trade, a great player being ignored for a perma-injured one to leave as sub?
  • Sardar Azmoun hasn’t been linked to a Premier League side for at least five months, so ARSENAL are back in the frame to sign him this time, because why not?

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight it’s Turkey vs Norway as the game which matters in WCQs. Wales are at Czech Republic if you want a home nations encounter.

 

