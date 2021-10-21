Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Reds made Ansu Fati ‘offer’ & Adeyemi ‘honoured’ by interest – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are keen on a new forward according to today’s rumours – and of course there’s a look ahead to a massive weekend game at Man United.

 

Reds among trio to make Ansu Fati “offer”

Ansu Fati has signed a new contract with Barcelona, with the teenage superstar now having a one billion euro buyout clause in his long-term deal.

But the Catalan club had to move quickly to agree a deal, according to reports from COPE reporter Helena Condis, as three big clubs wanted to take advantage of him having only a few months left on his previous contract and Barca’s financial predicament.

Liverpool, Man United and PSG all offered more than double the salary on offer at the Camp Nou, it’s claimed, through intermediaries with Ansu’s agent.

He’s locked down now, though, so we can safely put this rumour-or-report behind us and seek out other additions to the world’s best front line.

 

Forward-thinking

WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 18, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 2, 2021: Manchester United's captain Bruno Fernandes during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Everton FC at Old Trafford. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ousmane Dembele is set to become the figurehead of Newcastle splashing out on failed deals when they give him £400,000 a week to test out fancy new physio tables
  • Dusan Vlahovic‘s virtual tour of all of Europe now takes him to Man City, where he’s just the 204th striker to be linked since they didn’t get Kane or Ronaldo
  • Bruno Fernandes threatened to hand in a transfer request over Man United‘s Super League involvement. How do you reckon he would have enjoyed playing for West Ham? Or would it have been Valencia? Perhaps Fiorentina? Hmmm…

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Any minute now, Ole…

Tonight’s late games are Europa. You can watch it if you want, but Disney Plus probably has something more interesting.

 

