Reds made Ansu Fati ‘offer’ & Adeyemi ‘honoured’ by interest – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are keen on a new forward according to today’s rumours – and of course there’s a look ahead to a massive weekend game at Man United.

Reds among trio to make Ansu Fati “offer”

Ansu Fati has signed a new contract with Barcelona, with the teenage superstar now having a one billion euro buyout clause in his long-term deal.

But the Catalan club had to move quickly to agree a deal, according to reports from COPE reporter Helena Condis, as three big clubs wanted to take advantage of him having only a few months left on his previous contract and Barca’s financial predicament.

Liverpool, Man United and PSG all offered more than double the salary on offer at the Camp Nou, it’s claimed, through intermediaries with Ansu’s agent.

He’s locked down now, though, so we can safely put this rumour-or-report behind us and seek out other additions to the world’s best front line.

Forward-thinking

Karim Adeyemi is rumoured to be that potential addition and the Salzburg striker says he’s “honoured” to be linked to the Reds, but isn’t looking to the future just yet

Mo Salah, meanwhile, has been immortalised in wax – take a look at his lookalike and what he thinks of it! It’s pretty good, we have to admit…although probably not quite as fleet-footed as the real Egyptian King

Latest Liverpool FC news

Harvey Elliott continues on the recovery path by making great use of one of the new training complex’s key features

The Reds face AFCON worries in the new year with the prospect of losing their African trio for up to six matches in total

And we’ll finally debut our new away kit at Old Trafford – where our hosts Manchester United have merely been “papering over cracks” with comeback wins and late revivals

Latest Premier League chat

Ousmane Dembele is set to become the figurehead of Newcastle splashing out on failed deals when they give him £400,000 a week to test out fancy new physio tables

Dusan Vlahovic‘s virtual tour of all of Europe now takes him to Man City, where he’s just the 204th striker to be linked since they didn’t get Kane or Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes threatened to hand in a transfer request over Man United‘s Super League involvement. How do you reckon he would have enjoyed playing for West Ham? Or would it have been Valencia? Perhaps Fiorentina? Hmmm…

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Any minute now, Ole…

After 105 PL games at their current clubs: Klopp at Liverpool: 196 points

Solskjær at Man Utd: 194 points Klopp then lost just one of his next 66 games in the Premier League – the turning point. Can Ole Gunnar Solskjær do the same? Read more ?? https://t.co/UMd85k9XFA pic.twitter.com/Dl7hy0plED — The Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) October 21, 2021

Tonight’s late games are Europa. You can watch it if you want, but Disney Plus probably has something more interesting.