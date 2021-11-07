Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
7 injury concerns before Arsenal & midfielder rumour returns – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool could be without almost a full team’s worth of players when we get back to business thanks to the international break – let’s hope they’re not all serious.

 

Injuries, injuries and more injuries

Gotta love the international break, hey? As if we weren’t struggling enough with the likes of Firmino and Gomez absent beforehand, the good old World Cup qualifiers have brought Liverpool more strife.

Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson are the big names facing a fitness fight, with the England boss confirming a “small” issue for our skipper, but they are far from the only potential absentees.

In fact we could be without seven seniors for the Arsenal game at the weekend – not including long-term absentee Harvey Elliott – with plenty of questions still in midfield about players’ availability.

At least Jurgen Klopp might not have too many injury headaches – if you can still run, you’re in the team!

 

Transfers and internationals

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 27: Diogo Jota of Portugal battles for possession with Thomas Meunier of Belgium during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal at Estadio La Cartuja on June 27, 2021 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - UEFA)

  • Denis Zakaria is rumoured to be back on the radar, with the Reds and Man City hoping to beat Juventus to lure him in a cut-price January deal before his contract runs out next month

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LILLE, FRANCE - Friday, July 1, 2016: Belgium's Eden Hazard in action against Wales during the UEFA Euro 2016 Championship Quarter-Final match at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

  • Donny van de Beek has had enough and wants out of the circus in January, but the biggest club linked with him so far are Wolves. Stick with the joker or twist with utter average?
  • Hakim Ziyech might be off to the Bundesliga and Dortmund have been in touch over a potential move – well, he’s not a like-for-like replacement for Bellingham but if that’s who they choose to replace him when we sign him then fine…
  • Eden Hazard has been offered to Spurs on loan after the wild success of a similar move for Gareth Bale last term. Strangely, Spurs have said no

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Does our Portuguese front man need to bring a bit more to the party?

Tonight’s late fixture is the mighty San Marino against Trent’s deliveries from wide. Or Northern Ireland vs Italy with the Euros winners yet to seal qualification.

 

