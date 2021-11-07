7 injury concerns before Arsenal & midfielder rumour returns – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool could be without almost a full team’s worth of players when we get back to business thanks to the international break – let’s hope they’re not all serious.

Injuries, injuries and more injuries

Gotta love the international break, hey? As if we weren’t struggling enough with the likes of Firmino and Gomez absent beforehand, the good old World Cup qualifiers have brought Liverpool more strife.

Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson are the big names facing a fitness fight, with the England boss confirming a “small” issue for our skipper, but they are far from the only potential absentees.

In fact we could be without seven seniors for the Arsenal game at the weekend – not including long-term absentee Harvey Elliott – with plenty of questions still in midfield about players’ availability.

At least Jurgen Klopp might not have too many injury headaches – if you can still run, you’re in the team!

Transfers and internationals

Denis Zakaria is rumoured to be back on the radar, with the Reds and Man City hoping to beat Juventus to lure him in a cut-price January deal before his contract runs out next month

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had his say on his international future at right-back or elsewhere, explaining why it didn’t work out and why it could happen in future

Diogo Jota is set for a World Cup play-off spot with Portugal after they were knocked out of the automatic spots by a last-minute Serbia goal

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool fans are desperately hoping that injury concerns aren’t increased with Trent set to start for England against San Marino

And Steven Gerrard will be aiming only to beat Liverpool and take three points when his new Villa team come to Anfield next month

Latest Premier League chat

Donny van de Beek has had enough and wants out of the circus in January, but the biggest club linked with him so far are Wolves. Stick with the joker or twist with utter average?

Hakim Ziyech might be off to the Bundesliga and Dortmund have been in touch over a potential move – well, he’s not a like-for-like replacement for Bellingham but if that’s who they choose to replace him when we sign him then fine…

Eden Hazard has been offered to Spurs on loan after the wild success of a similar move for Gareth Bale last term. Strangely, Spurs have said no

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Does our Portuguese front man need to bring a bit more to the party?

Firmino:

– 64 assists in 303 games (one every 4.73 matches)

– 61 big chances created in the PL, 219 apps Jota:

– 2 assists in 44 games (one every 22 matches)

– 6 big chances created in the PL (for LFC), 29 apps Jota's excellent, but personally think he needs to offer more. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 15, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture is the mighty San Marino against Trent’s deliveries from wide. Or Northern Ireland vs Italy with the Euros winners yet to seal qualification.