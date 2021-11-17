Barcelona ‘encouraged’ to bid for Thiago & internationals injuries latest – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s focus now quickly switches to the weekend and the build-up to Arsenal, where we’ll be looking to get back to winning ways. But what kind of squad is available?

Thiago a move a ‘mistake’ claims journalist

Bild journalist Christian Falk was a prominent voice when Liverpool were signing Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich; now he’s talking about the midfielder once again, but over a potential exit.

Barcelona are rumoured to be keen on bringing him ‘home’ and he says they’d now be able to afford him, given a roughly similar value to that which the Reds paid just over a year ago, and he claims it would be worth their while trying to do a deal as the transfer is seen as an error.

“The transfer fee from Bayern was €22m, but I think that will now be feasible, even for Barcelona. With Liverpool, you have to say quite clearly it’s a mistake and trying to get him is worth it,” he said.

It’s not specified exactly who thinks it’s a mistake, but it’s doubtful it’s Klopp and almost equally so that it’s the midfielder himself. Still, while Xavi goes about putting the old lads back together again, Thiago rumours will persist.

Last internationals – now home to Anfield

Divock Origi is thankfully not likely to be added to the lengthy injury list at L4, with a dead leg apparently the issue with his start for Belgium ending early

Andy Robertson isn’t likely to be risked against Arsenal, but the hope is also here that his injury isn’t a serious one ahead of a demanding run of games

Virgil van Dijk is set for his first major international tournament after Netherlands sealed their progress to the World Cup finals in midweek

Latest Liverpool FC news

Xabi Alonso stands out as a former player taking the exact route into management that Steven Gerrard spoke about and advised other ex-pros against trying to avoid

And FSG are set to add another new sports team to their ownership portfolio, with an NHL side now added to the likes of Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox

Latest Premier League chat

The Premier League chairman is resigning at the end of January as it turns out the rest of the league’s clubs aren’t overly happy that he allowed one of them to become a superrich mega threat owned by those who have habitually engaged in one or two slightly frowned upon activities

Reading and Derby – Championship not Prem but whatever – have had six and nine points deducted respectively in the last two days for failing to meet finance rules. Derby have had 21 off in total and are now on minus-three points for the season

Dean Henderson has had enough of either the broken promises, inept management or return to form of David de Gea. Not sure which, but he wants out of Old Trafford

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Get involved. Send Jack your thoughts on Twitter or in the comments section below: who is ideal for a January move? Stick to the rules and reality…

?So it’s getting near that time, and I’m asking for your suggestions of forwards #LFC could realistically target in the transfer window. Obviously no AFCON players, probably none who moved in the summer and ideally none over the age of 26. pic.twitter.com/ljQsmhP54y — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 17, 2021

Tonight it’s Stockport vs Bolton, which is either an FA Cup match in 2021 or a Second Division game in about 1984, probably with a lot of mud, goalkeepers only wearing green and two red cards. Either that, or Arsenal vs Koge / Bayern vs Lyon in the Women’s Champions League. Choose your level.