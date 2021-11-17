Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Barcelona ‘encouraged’ to bid for Thiago & internationals injuries latest – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s focus now quickly switches to the weekend and the build-up to Arsenal, where we’ll be looking to get back to winning ways. But what kind of squad is available?

 

Thiago a move a ‘mistake’ claims journalist

Bild journalist Christian Falk was a prominent voice when Liverpool were signing Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich; now he’s talking about the midfielder once again, but over a potential exit.

Barcelona are rumoured to be keen on bringing him ‘home’ and he says they’d now be able to afford him, given a roughly similar value to that which the Reds paid just over a year ago, and he claims it would be worth their while trying to do a deal as the transfer is seen as an error.

“The transfer fee from Bayern was €22m, but I think that will now be feasible, even for Barcelona. With Liverpool, you have to say quite clearly it’s a mistake and trying to get him is worth it,” he said.

It’s not specified exactly who thinks it’s a mistake, but it’s doubtful it’s Klopp and almost equally so that it’s the midfielder himself. Still, while Xavi goes about putting the old lads back together again, Thiago rumours will persist.

 

Last internationals – now home to Anfield

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates after scoring the second goal during the English Football League Cup 4th Round match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, April 26, 2019: Liverpool's owner John W. Henry during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Huddersfield Town AFC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • And FSG are set to add another new sports team to their ownership portfolio, with an NHL side now added to the likes of Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 21, 2019: Sheffield United's goalkeeper Dean Henderson celebrates his side's opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Sheffield United FC at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Reading and Derby – Championship not Prem but whatever – have had six and nine points deducted respectively in the last two days for failing to meet finance rules. Derby have had 21 off in total and are now on minus-three points for the season
  • Dean Henderson has had enough of either the broken promises, inept management or return to form of David de Gea. Not sure which, but he wants out of Old Trafford

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Get involved. Send Jack your thoughts on Twitter or in the comments section below: who is ideal for a January move? Stick to the rules and reality…

Tonight it’s Stockport vs Bolton, which is either an FA Cup match in 2021 or a Second Division game in about 1984, probably with a lot of mud, goalkeepers only wearing green and two red cards. Either that, or Arsenal vs Koge / Bayern vs Lyon in the Women’s Champions League. Choose your level.

 

