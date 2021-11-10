Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Edwards to leave & Gerrard to Villa – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool-related news is all about the upper-hierarchy of clubs today – and not just our own at Anfield.

 

Edwards set to depart in change at the top

A bit of an era comes to an end this summer, with sporting director Michael Edwards confirming that he is leaving the Reds.

One of the most important figures in our total turnaround, Edwards will leave at the end of the campaign when his contract expires, with Julian Ward stepping up to take his place from his current assistant role.

Fans have reacted in unsurprised fashion, simply wishing well for the future a person who has played a pivotal role in the Reds’ success.

Now the work continues without him from the summer onwards – but the success must remain the same!

 

Off the pitch

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 7, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Tuesday, July 27, 2021: Tranmere Rovers' Paul Glatzel during a preseason friendly match between Tranmere Rovers FC and Sunderland AFC at Prenton Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Arsen Zakharyan has been linked with Liverpool in European media but club officials have played down the teenager’s potential departure, saying it’s all agent talk to get a better deal

 

Latest Premier League chat

Brendan Rodgers, Leicester ((Mike Egerton/PA))

  • Brendan Rodgers is the front-runner to replace Solskjaer at United, if they ever get bored enough of being humiliated on a bi-weekly basis to actually give their PE teacher boss the boot
  • Ousmane Dembele could join Newcastle for free if he doesn’t sign a new contract with Barcelona, reports the Express, and we’re delighted that the outlet has finally worked out that yes, that’s precisely how Bosman transfers work
  • Dusan Vlahovic‘s agent has refused to hold talks with Arsenal over a January move, presumably pointing out that wins over AFC Wimbledon and Watford for a month or two don’t quite propel them back to superclub status. Let’s see how they fare against the Reds after the international break!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Pretty sure Mickey Edwards has to land us an absolute whale of a signing as a departure gift, right?!

You can watch Women’s Champions League, Men’s U19s Euro qualifiers or a senior international friendly between Kosovo and Jordan. Your choice!

 

