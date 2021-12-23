Diaz January deal ‘unacceptable’ & Leeds game off – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool would have been already preparing for another game on Boxing Day – but that fixture is off and so too is a rumoured transfer plan for next month.

Reds to wait until summer for Diaz?

Porto’s Luis Diaz has been widely and heavily linked with an Anfield move, but so far it’s all overseas media who have been speculating about it.

There’s no local or concrete from the most reputable journalists – and that’s still the same case even when factoring in the latest reports.

A report in FourFourTwo repeats claims from elsewhere that he’s one of our top targets for 2022, while The Transfer Window podcast says Porto fans and management see a mid-season switch for him as “unacceptable”.

The Reds have funds and will spend if they can, but “come back in summer” is the message from Porto.

If you believe that kind of thing.

Headline acts

Leeds United have decided they have so many injuries Covid cases they can’t play us, so our Boxing Day match is postponed

Jurgen Klopp says he’d have come to Liverpool a lot earlier if he had known how much of a connection he’d go on to have with the fans and the club

Latest Liverpool FC news

James Maddison netted a scorcher before being dumped out of the cup and says Anfield has the best atmosphere in the country

Hendo and Ali have joined up with medical organisations to deliver the ‘get boosted now’ message to everyone eligible

And Diogo Jota‘s fantastic goal and to-the-point message to those largely despicable Leicester fans on Wednesday night has gone down pretty well with Kopites

Latest Premier League chat

Dele Alli and Matt Doherty are headed for the Spurs exit as Tony Conte looks to add a new wing-back. Reckon he’ll go for Victor Moses again?!

Erling Haaland will have his wages doubled as Borussia Dortmund go all East17 on us and ask him to stay another day, or indeed another year

Sead Kolasinac is today’s “oh, is he still there?” rumour as it emerges Watford want to sign him from Arsenal

Tweet of the day and match of the night

The Diogo Jota appreciation train has been leaving the station on a regular basis of late.

Liverpool fans, whenever yet another Michael Edwards transfer master stroke works out. pic.twitter.com/CPe6AlUqfE — NotoriousL19* (@lubomerkov) December 23, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture is Porto vs Benfica in the Portuguese Cup! Good opportunity to take a high-pressure stakes look at Mr. Diaz. 8:45pm KO.