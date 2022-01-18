Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
All about Bowen links & Salah snubbed in FIFA award – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah being overlooked as one of the world’s best? Nothing new. Nothing right. Get back and fire us to silverware and prove them wrong!

 

Everything we know about Jarrod Bowen rumours

One of the few players continuously linked to the Reds in recent months who has actually cropped up via local journalists’ reports too, is Jarrod Bowen.

First up, we’ll note there’s nothing inherently new – but he continues to be linked with Anfield, continues to impress in the Premier League…and continues to score goals from a position which, worryingly, our top scorer plays in and who hasn’t yet got a new deal lined up.

As such, we’ve broken down everything we know about the potential transfer: reliability of the rumours, why he’s on the list, what has been said about him and more.

Is he the forward we should be looking to add this summer?

 

Salah overelooked yet again!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 2, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 9, 2022: Liverpool supporters' banner "Iron Lady" in memory of Hillsborough justice campaigner Anne Williams during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 29, 2021: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traoré during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Manchester United FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • John McGinn is rumoured to be Man United‘s top transfer target for summer, which is cool. It’s nice looking at them down in sixth, seventh and eighth
  • Layvin Kurzawa has been offered to Chelsea but Thomas Tuchel was so impressed with his work ethic and consistency at PSG that he’d literally rather have nobody, with Chilwell out for the long haul
  • Adama Traore is set to be allowed to leave Wolves in the next few days after going in direct contradiction to Bruno Lage’s season-long instructions and actually scoring a goal at last

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

FELIZ NABY LAD

Brighton vs Chelsea? Looks like it’ll be Brighton vs Chelsea. Not much else on offer.

 

