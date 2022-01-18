All about Bowen links & Salah snubbed in FIFA award – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah being overlooked as one of the world’s best? Nothing new. Nothing right. Get back and fire us to silverware and prove them wrong!

Everything we know about Jarrod Bowen rumours

One of the few players continuously linked to the Reds in recent months who has actually cropped up via local journalists’ reports too, is Jarrod Bowen.

First up, we’ll note there’s nothing inherently new – but he continues to be linked with Anfield, continues to impress in the Premier League…and continues to score goals from a position which, worryingly, our top scorer plays in and who hasn’t yet got a new deal lined up.

As such, we’ve broken down everything we know about the potential transfer: reliability of the rumours, why he’s on the list, what has been said about him and more.

Is he the forward we should be looking to add this summer?

Salah overelooked yet again!

Mo Salah! Here we’ve got the list of 17 captains who voted for Mo, including two team-mates at Anfield…but nobody from England thought his performances worthwhile

Running down the wing! Reds fans feel our Egyptian King must be the most disrespected player in world football after another snub from key figures

Latest Liverpool FC news

Shrewsbury have banned two fans for singing “vile” songs about Hillsborough ahead of the FA Cup tie in January

A leak from a regular outlet suggests a pretty low-key new kit is in the offing for Liverpool next season

Latest Premier League chat

John McGinn is rumoured to be Man United‘s top transfer target for summer, which is cool. It’s nice looking at them down in sixth, seventh and eighth

Layvin Kurzawa has been offered to Chelsea but Thomas Tuchel was so impressed with his work ethic and consistency at PSG that he’d literally rather have nobody, with Chilwell out for the long haul

Adama Traore is set to be allowed to leave Wolves in the next few days after going in direct contradiction to Bruno Lage’s season-long instructions and actually scoring a goal at last

Tweet of the day and match of the night

FELIZ NABY LAD

Brighton vs Chelsea? Looks like it’ll be Brighton vs Chelsea. Not much else on offer.