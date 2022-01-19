Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
PL to change postponement rules & “proposal” to PSG starlet – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back in action on Thursday night, which means a big injury list update from the Reds today. We’ve also got the latest transfer news and incoming rule changes likely.

 

Premier League finally move to stop the farcical postponements

It has become a bit of a joke hasn’t it? Two or three Covid cases and teams are getting games put back days and weeks – how is it that much of a difference now to what they’ve had to cope with the last 20 years?! Injuries have apparently been as contagious as coronavirus at some clubs, it seems.

Anyway, the Premier League is finally moving to adjust its rules after the weekend, reports the Athletic, after no fewer than 21 match cancellations over the past month or so.

Shall we throw out some suggestions? Suspensions do not count toward your ‘unavailable’ players. It’s supposed to punish the team, after all. Nor should you be able to do so in the days before and after sanctioning three or four players to depart who you don’t consider good enough for the first-choice team.

Hi, Arsenal.

 

Injury news

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Leicester City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Rhys Williams during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0 and finished 3rd in the table. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • A French journalist claims Liverpool have offered a “proposal” to PSG 17-year-old Ismael Gharbi. He wants more game time than Poch has given him, but his “priority” is still to stay

 

Latest Premier League chat

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JUNE 19: Kylian Mbappe of France reacts after missing a chance during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group F match between Hungary and France at Puskas Arena on June 19, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Angel Martinez - UEFA)

  • Mario Balotelli is the man Newcastle want to save them from relegation. Holy [enter all the expletives], who the hell is making decisions at that club?!
  • Paul Pogba and Franck Kessie are the free transfer deals PSG are trying to make to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay at the club beyond the summer. Because the strategy worked so well with Ramos, Gini and Messi when Mbappe wanted to leave a year ago?!
  • Christian Eriksen is wanted by Leicester, Newcastle and Brentford as they all battle for the right to be most desperate now and appear most magnanimous later. “We believed in the person, we gave the footballer the chance…” Now, who does that sound most like, we wonder?

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

In fairness, we remember him for that mad dinosaur video too…

Tonight’s late fixture sees Man United drop points in dismal fashion at Brentford. Leicester vs Spurs might be interesting too, but then there’s also Mo’s Egypt vs Sudan at the AFCON…decisions, decisions.

 

