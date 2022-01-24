Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
‘Talks’ with PSV star & the 6 Reds off on internationals – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are set for an unofficial winter break now, for most of the squad at least – as a non-European international break begins and the transfer window approaches its end.

 

Cody Gakpo linked with summer switch

Here’s a twisting and conflicting report: PSV star Cody Gakpo is set for a contract renewal at his current club, but is likely to leave in summer.

He already has three years left on his deal but Dutch reports state he’ll lengthen that to ensure maximum resale value for PSV, before being sold at the end of the season – and the Reds, along with Man City, have held “exploratory talks” with his agents.

That’s with Gakpo saying “very interesting” clubs have been in touch, but he also said he had “better things to do” with his time than worry about the potential move.

The 22-year-old left-winger has scored 10 in all competitions this season, with six goals or assists in the Eredivisie in his last six games since returning from an ankle injury lay-off.

 

  • Dele Alli is on the list at Spurs and so too is Giovani Lo Celso, because their team-mates put up such a stunning proof of their qualities in the defeat to Chelsea. Oh
  • Christian Eriksen is set for a six-month deal with Brentford, which to be fair would be a great end to what must have been a really tough nine months or so
  • Duvan Zapata has always dreamed of being partnered up front with Chris Wood and now he might get his chance, with Newcastle keen on an £8m loan for five months. Sensible deals at their finest

 

