‘Talks’ with PSV star & the 6 Reds off on internationals – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are set for an unofficial winter break now, for most of the squad at least – as a non-European international break begins and the transfer window approaches its end.

Cody Gakpo linked with summer switch

Here’s a twisting and conflicting report: PSV star Cody Gakpo is set for a contract renewal at his current club, but is likely to leave in summer.

He already has three years left on his deal but Dutch reports state he’ll lengthen that to ensure maximum resale value for PSV, before being sold at the end of the season – and the Reds, along with Man City, have held “exploratory talks” with his agents.

That’s with Gakpo saying “very interesting” clubs have been in touch, but he also said he had “better things to do” with his time than worry about the potential move.

The 22-year-old left-winger has scored 10 in all competitions this season, with six goals or assists in the Eredivisie in his last six games since returning from an ankle injury lay-off.

Internationals, transfers and titles!

International break time! Why have we got one and how are the Reds affected? All that is answered here. And who is away and when are they back? We’ve got those details for you too – no Europeans are involved this time around.

Virgil van Dijk says there’s no point pretending title thoughts are not in the minds of Liverpool players, but the only way to get through the season is the usual method: game by game

Latest Liverpool FC news

Alisson had a pretty cool and calm response to Jurgen after being told he saved the Reds’ backsides against Palace, after a truly magic display

And the boss dished out the beers to a couple of lucky fans outside the team bus after the match, as the players prepare for a much-needed recuperation period

Latest Premier League chat

Dele Alli is on the list at Spurs and so too is Giovani Lo Celso, because their team-mates put up such a stunning proof of their qualities in the defeat to Chelsea. Oh

Christian Eriksen is set for a six-month deal with Brentford, which to be fair would be a great end to what must have been a really tough nine months or so

Duvan Zapata has always dreamed of being partnered up front with Chris Wood and now he might get his chance, with Newcastle keen on an £8m loan for five months. Sensible deals at their finest

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Never overlook what we’re watching these days!

Seven years ago today I sat in the Kop and watched Adam Bogdan be Man of the Match against Liverpool in an awful 0-0 draw with Bolton. And it was disgustingly cold. I'm thankful for Jurgen Klopp every single day. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 24, 2022

Tonight in the AFCON knock-outs it’s Cameroon vs Comoros and the long-awaited answer of whether we’ll see the latter play with an outfielder in goal.