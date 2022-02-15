Liverpool will head to Italy very soon for the Champions League last-16 first leg against Inter Milan. We’ve all the match build-up there, plus a potential summer deal on the line.

Carvalho talks next week

Liverpool very nearly added Fulham talented teen Fabio Carvalho on transfer deadline day, but all is not lost and we’re back in discussions over a move in the summer instead.

Not much would change for the player in that regard as the Reds would have loaned him back for this term anyway, so the only issue now is getting the deal done before other clubs get involved.

Reports say that Liverpool would love to get the deal done “as soon as possible” and there are talks set between the clubs this week.

Personal terms are already agreed of course, so it should be a routine transfer to push through eventually.

Time for Internazionale!

Luis Diaz was praised by the boss for settling in quickly – that’s among five key things we’ve picked out from the boss’ pre-match press conference

Trent Alexander-Arnold is loving the depth in the LFC squad and says the team are confident about the possibility of winning a treble this year – we are here for it!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi says the Reds are favourites for the tie but has brushed off his team’s poor recent form

One trophy every single season has to be Liverpool’s minimum aim, says our world-class No66

The LFC U19s face Belgian side Genk in the Uefa Youth League last-16 – we’ll face Juventus or AZ in the quarters if we get there

Latest Premier League chat

PSG are desperate to waste a bit of cash and so are forming a big fat package for Paul Pogba in the summer which he can enjoy spending on days out in Paris when he loses his place to Gini

Crystal Palace are worried about losing Wilf Zaha on a bargain cut-price deal, after years of trying to flog him at absurdly ridiculous inflated fees of about £80m. Think he’s just yours for the long haul now, Eagles

Franck Kessie is playing it coy and not telling anybody where he’ll go in the summer, which makes you wonder why the journalist thought it news worth telling at all but there you go

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Roy is at it again! Definitely not his fault the team don’t score, he’s not a magician you know! Man management at its finest.

This is an incredible thing for a manager to say. pic.twitter.com/O9u7VkDuz8 — EPL Index (@EPLIndex) February 15, 2022

Champions League is back! Watch whichever you want, but the correct choice is PSG vs Real Madrid. Just so you know.