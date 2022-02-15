Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Inter build-up, Carvalho talks & full squad – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool will head to Italy very soon for the Champions League last-16 first leg against Inter Milan. We’ve all the match build-up there, plus a potential summer deal on the line.

 

Carvalho talks next week

Liverpool very nearly added Fulham talented teen Fabio Carvalho on transfer deadline day, but all is not lost and we’re back in discussions over a move in the summer instead.

Not much would change for the player in that regard as the Reds would have loaned him back for this term anyway, so the only issue now is getting the deal done before other clubs get involved.

Reports say that Liverpool would love to get the deal done “as soon as possible” and there are talks set between the clubs this week.

Personal terms are already agreed of course, so it should be a routine transfer to push through eventually.

 

Time for Internazionale!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara, Luis Díaz, Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' and Roberto Firmino during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between FC Internazionale Milano and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 13, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The LFC U19s face Belgian side Genk in the Uefa Youth League last-16 – we’ll face Juventus or AZ in the quarters if we get there

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 19, 2019: Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • PSG are desperate to waste a bit of cash and so are forming a big fat package for Paul Pogba in the summer which he can enjoy spending on days out in Paris when he loses his place to Gini
  • Crystal Palace are worried about losing Wilf Zaha on a bargain cut-price deal, after years of trying to flog him at absurdly ridiculous inflated fees of about £80m. Think he’s just yours for the long haul now, Eagles
  • Franck Kessie is playing it coy and not telling anybody where he’ll go in the summer, which makes you wonder why the journalist thought it news worth telling at all but there you go

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Roy is at it again! Definitely not his fault the team don’t score, he’s not a magician you know! Man management at its finest.

Champions League is back! Watch whichever you want, but the correct choice is PSG vs Real Madrid. Just so you know.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments