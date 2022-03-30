Cut-price Rodrygo available & wild World Cup qualifiers fallout – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are hoping all their internationals come back fit after midweek encounters, with a return to weekend action beckoning – as well as the summer window, apparently.

Long-term target Rodrygo will leave for £35m

Real Madrid snared Rodrygo Goes from under Liverpool’s noses in 2019, after the Reds had tried to tie up an early deal for him over a year prior to that.

As has been the case with many players missed out on first time around, the club have kept tabs and been linked on a semi-regular basis – and those rumours have been on the increase in the past few months.

Now it looks as though they’ll have their chance to make a move if they are indeed still keen, with Real Madrid reportedly set to offload him for just €40m (£34m) in the summer, a reduction of around a third off his rumoured pricetag last year.

AS say he’ll definitely be departing this summer for about that fee, while Sport confirm he’s in the group of players to be allowed to leave to make room for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to arrive, as Real plan an attacking overhaul.

Neither specifically say Liverpool, rather “Premier League clubs”, with the Reds the most prominently-linked of all across the last six to 12 months.

World Cup qualifier fallout

Aside from a handful of play-off games and the last fixtures in CONCACAF, we’re almost there for the full list of qualified teams for Qatar 2022. Here are all the Liverpool players who will, and won’t, be playing at the mid-season World Cup!

Harry Maguire has been in headlines for, well, reasons…but LFC fans have noticed quite the difference between when the United man and Joe Gomez received rough treatment from the crowd

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool have set the date for their pre-season ‘friendly’ against Man United in Bangkok this summer – we need a different name for that game!

Dutch journalist Marco Timmer insists that Liverpool have already spoken to PSV wide forward Cody Gakpo ahead of a summer switch to Anfield

Latest Premier League chat

Timo Werner wants out of Chelsea and the Blues are willing to sell for £35m apparently. So who is making this decision? Tuchel? Granovskaia? One of the bidders who haven’t bought the club yet? The government? Ohhh, right, it’s a made-up piece of sh*t, we get it now

Christian Eriksen‘s return to fitness and scoring ways for Denmark has convinced Brentford they want him to stay longer and will offer him an extension

Gareth Bale has been tipped to join a club for free on a six-month deal this summer, then retire straight after the World Cup if Wales make it. Who makes this rubbish up?! What club will sign him for that kind of half-arsed timeframe, just so he stays fit?!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Epic!

Tonight’s late fixture sees Barcelona vs Real Madrid in what’s set to be a record-setting Women’s Champions League match at the Camp Nou, then early hours will be the CONCACAF matches to decide qualifiers and play-off places!