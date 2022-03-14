Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Konate back but concerns over Salah fitness & contract news – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are quickly heading back into match mode with a midweek trip to Arsenal on the horizon, while Mohamed Salah has dominated Monday headlines regarding the Reds.

 

Konate back with the group – but 3 missing

Ibrahima Konate has been nowhere to be seen over the past couple of matches, with the centre-back suspected to be one of those at the club having tested positive for Covid.

But he’s back in training and with the main group this week, as Jurgen Klopp‘s defensive ranks were swelled in the centre…but lessened on the flanks.

Kostas Tsimikas wasn’t in action and nor was James Milner, who filled in at right-back against Norwich again recently and could be an option for the same role at the weekend against Nottingham Forest.

Perhaps most notably, though, was Mohamed Salah‘s absence after he left the pitch in the second half against Brighton with an apparent foot injury.

 

Salah, Salah and Salah

Latest Liverpool FC news

Latest Premier League chat

  • Phil Coutinho is wanted by Arsenal this summer even though they have a squad made entirely of attacking mids and he’s back to his best with Villa
  • Florian Wirtz is almost certainly off the list of potential signings for the Reds (and Arsenal, United, Chelsea and the rest of the 20 teams linked) this summer after tearing his ACL
  • Five subs could be finally back in the Prem next season as the league will vote on the issue in June. Jurgen will be thrilled!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Sigh.

Tonight’s late fixture sees Crystal Palace relentlessly scythe through Man City‘s defence, miss 12 chances like against us and suffer a late two-goal turnaround defeat.

 

