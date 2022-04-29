3 injury updates & Tchouameni price revealed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool barely have any recuperation time this week with an early weekend clash in Newcastle to get to – thank goodness for that revitalising Klopp news yesterday, hey?!

Injury updates ahead of St. James’ Park

It doesn’t look as though the Reds will have Bobby Firmino back in action this weekend, with the Brazilian forward set to miss a fourth straight game through his foot injury.

He was back in training before Everton but missed that game and Villarreal, and ahead of Newcastle away Jurgen Klopp revealed that although it’s “not a serious injury”, it’s simply taking “a little longer than we all thought”.

Meanwhile it’s mixed news on the pair who missed out in midweek through illness, with left-back Kostas Tsimikas set for a return to the squad but Curtis Jones still sidelined.

Otherwise, the squad is still in good shape as we look to return to the summit.

Key midfield target well within budget

Aurelien Tchouameni or somebody very like him – that seems to be Liverpool’s priority No1 for this coming summer.

It shouldn’t be a surprise, after upgrades for attack and defence in the last two transfer windows, that it’s now the midfield’s turn for a long-term boost – and Tchouameni has won many admirers across Europe over the last two years.

The Reds’ interest in the Monaco man has been confirmed by two good sources in Paul Joyce of the Times and Dominic King of the Mail, with the latter placing an availability of a deal at around £33.5m.

One or two other names have been mentioned too – while local media are still suggesting no bids are in the pipeline this coming summer.

Klopp’s Kop contract

Jurgen Klopp isn’t getting a payrise with his new deal, with additional payments instead going to his backroom members of staff

Mo Salah‘s own new contract renewal won’t be dictated by the boss extending his stay, but Klopp says his relationship with the players “is great” all the same

The boss does fully believe that his new deal is good for transfer windows, however, and insists this is still only the beginning as the Reds seek improvements and success on and off the pitch

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds are now planning for a contract renewal for Sadio Mane, with Klopp’s deal out of the way

While there’s also a report that out-of-contract midfielder James Milner has been offered a one-year stay which would take him to age 37

Nine Reds were nominated for the FWA Footballer of the Year award and Mo Salah beat competition from his teammates and Kevin de Bruyne to win the gong

And U23 striker Fidel O’Rourke has signed an extension with the Reds, potentially ahead of a loan move next season

Latest Premier League chat

Southampton will “not listen to offers” from Spurs or United for free-kick legend James Ward-Prowse, which conjures up glorious images of Antonio Conte getting irate and shouting but Ralph Hasenhuttl standing there humming with fingers in his ears

James Rodriguez is wanted by Aston Villa and West Ham, who definitely believe they can go right where Everton went wrong in making him tilt the balance from 5% footballer, 95% Twitcher

Referees John Moss and Martin Akinson are retiring from the Premier League in summer, which while decent news for those who dislike bad decisions, simply means we’ll have to learn two new faces and names to get annoyed by next year

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Weird, passive aggressive Pep Guardiola: “It’s normal they (Liverpool players) win all the awards." Last season's PFA Player of the Year and Footballer of the Year: Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias. We're so in his head it's hilarious. Definitely wishes he was Liverpool manager. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 29, 2022

Tonight, give Union Berlin vs Greuther Furth a whirl. Honestly.