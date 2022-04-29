Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
3 injury updates & Tchouameni price revealed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool barely have any recuperation time this week with an early weekend clash in Newcastle to get to – thank goodness for that revitalising Klopp news yesterday, hey?!

 

Injury updates ahead of St. James’ Park

It doesn’t look as though the Reds will have Bobby Firmino back in action this weekend, with the Brazilian forward set to miss a fourth straight game through his foot injury.

He was back in training before Everton but missed that game and Villarreal, and ahead of Newcastle away Jurgen Klopp revealed that although it’s “not a serious injury”, it’s simply taking “a little longer than we all thought”.

Meanwhile it’s mixed news on the pair who missed out in midweek through illness, with left-back Kostas Tsimikas set for a return to the squad but Curtis Jones still sidelined.

Otherwise, the squad is still in good shape as we look to return to the summit.

 

Key midfield target well within budget

2J1M2TA MARSEILLE, FRANCE - MARCH 25: Aurelien Tchouameni of France during the international friendly match between France and Ivory Coast at Orange Velodrome

Aurelien Tchouameni or somebody very like him – that seems to be Liverpool’s priority No1 for this coming summer.

It shouldn’t be a surprise, after upgrades for attack and defence in the last two transfer windows, that it’s now the midfield’s turn for a long-term boost – and Tchouameni has won many admirers across Europe over the last two years.

The Reds’ interest in the Monaco man has been confirmed by two good sources in Paul Joyce of the Times and Dominic King of the Mail, with the latter placing an availability of a deal at around £33.5m.

One or two other names have been mentioned too – while local media are still suggesting no bids are in the pipeline this coming summer.

 

Klopp’s Kop contract

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 16, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to the supporters after the FA Cup Semi-Final game between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool's James Milner's walks up to take his side's first penalty of the shoot-out during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • And U23 striker Fidel O’Rourke has signed an extension with the Reds, potentially ahead of a loan move next season

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 1, 2020: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (L) and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Southampton will “not listen to offers” from Spurs or United for free-kick legend James Ward-Prowse, which conjures up glorious images of Antonio Conte getting irate and shouting but Ralph Hasenhuttl standing there humming with fingers in his ears
  • James Rodriguez is wanted by Aston Villa and West Ham, who definitely believe they can go right where Everton went wrong in making him tilt the balance from 5% footballer, 95% Twitcher
  • Referees John Moss and Martin Akinson are retiring from the Premier League in summer, which while decent news for those who dislike bad decisions, simply means we’ll have to learn two new faces and names to get annoyed by next year

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight, give Union Berlin vs Greuther Furth a whirl. Honestly.

 

