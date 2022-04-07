Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 10, 2018: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the first goal to equalise and make the score 1-1 with team-mate Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Can you name every Liverpool player to score at Man City since 2000?

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool’s recent treks to Man City have led to mixed results, to say the least, with only 15 different goalscorers for the Reds since 2000 – but can you name them all?

Now the Etihad Stadium, formerly the City of Manchester Stadium and Maine Road, has played host to 23 games in all competitions between the two sides since the turn of the millennium.

The Reds have emerged as victors seven times and have walked away with a share of the spoils on a further eight occasions to date.

In that time, a total of 15 different goalscorers have found the net for Liverpool to account for 23 of the 25 goals scored on City’s home turf.

Some of those strikes may stand out in your mind more than others, but we want to know if you can name those 15 Reds before the three-minute timer runs out.

 

Your time starts now…!

Want more quizzes? Try these!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments