LFC request fixture change & De Bruyne out for semi – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool remain fighting for honours on a further three fronts this season – Man City stand in our way to all three, but they have issues before Wembley.

Man City with double injury concern

The team line-ups for Liverpool against Man City in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend could look different to those used last week in the league.

Partly that will be the managers looking for an advantage and a change to the draw last time around – but for City at least, it’ll also be down to injuries.

RMC Sport report that both Kevin de Bruyne and Kyle Walker are “already out” of the last-four encounter at Wembley after picking up injuries against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The right-back needs more tests, while the Belgian midfielder faces around 10 days out – so could return against Real Madrid.

Reds request a time change to avoid 12:30 start

Jurgen Klopp has had enough of the Wednesday-early Saturday routine!

He has called out BT Sport again recently for selecting the Reds for that early kick-off again and now the club have formally moved to have the match against Newcastle pushed back.

That would mean we face the Magpies at 7:45pm on 30 April instead of over seven hours earlier, arranging for a more reasonable recovery period following the clash with Villarreal.

Another day, another presser

Mohamed Salah is phenomenal but even he is human, says the boss – that’s the basic explanation for why he started as sub against Benfica

Villarreal pose a threat as the kings of cups for the Reds; that and more Klopp discussed in his pre-match press conference, which we’ve picked four key things out for you to know

Latest Liverpool FC news

Reds fans were massively impressed by Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, who made a real impact across the two legs and is linked with a move to England

Incoming youngster Fabio Carvalho has been nominated for the Championship Young Player of the Season award, while ex-Red Dom Solanke is in the running for the main prize

Latest Premier League chat

Christian Eriksen is wanted by Newcastle, Everton, West Ham and Spurs – is it 2012 all over again?!

Lucas Ocampos will only move to West Ham or Wolves if they stump up £58m to trigger his release clause, which is a long-winded way of saying he won’t be joining either of them

Arsenal served notice of their intent to catch up with London rivals Chelsea in every possible regard by having fans thrown out for chanting homophobic abuse against Brighton

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Literally the hardest league to win in Europe at the moment! For either club, though…

??????? Manchester City and Liverpool are the only sides in Europe's top 5 leagues this season to have put together a winning streak of 10 games or more. Pushing each other all the way for the title ? Man City – 74pts

? Liverpool – 73pts pic.twitter.com/szJKZTJnwf — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 14, 2022

Tonight’s late games are Europa-flavoured. Can we interest you in a Barcelona – Eintracht affair?