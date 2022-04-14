Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LFC request fixture change & De Bruyne out for semi – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool remain fighting for honours on a further three fronts this season – Man City stand in our way to all three, but they have issues before Wembley.

 

Man City with double injury concern

The team line-ups for Liverpool against Man City in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend could look different to those used last week in the league.

Partly that will be the managers looking for an advantage and a change to the draw last time around – but for City at least, it’ll also be down to injuries.

RMC Sport report that both Kevin de Bruyne and Kyle Walker are “already out” of the last-four encounter at Wembley after picking up injuries against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The right-back needs more tests, while the Belgian midfielder faces around 10 days out – so could return against Real Madrid.

 

Reds request a time change to avoid 12:30 start

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jurgen Klopp has had enough of the Wednesday-early Saturday routine!

He has called out BT Sport again recently for selecting the Reds for that early kick-off again and now the club have formally moved to have the match against Newcastle pushed back.

That would mean we face the Magpies at 7:45pm on 30 April instead of over seven hours earlier, arranging for a more reasonable recovery period following the clash with Villarreal.

 

Another day, another presser

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) and Diogo Jota during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between FC Internazionale Milano and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Benfica's Darwin Nun?ez reacts as his goal is disallowed for off-side during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Incoming youngster Fabio Carvalho has been nominated for the Championship Young Player of the Season award, while ex-Red Dom Solanke is in the running for the main prize

 

Latest Premier League chat

CARDIFF, WALES - Thursday, November 15, 2018: Denmark's Christian Eriksen during a press conference at the Cardiff City Stadium ahead of the UEFA Nations League Group Stage League B Group 4 match between Wales and Denmark. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Lucas Ocampos will only move to West Ham or Wolves if they stump up £58m to trigger his release clause, which is a long-winded way of saying he won’t be joining either of them
  • Arsenal served notice of their intent to catch up with London rivals Chelsea in every possible regard by having fans thrown out for chanting homophobic abuse against Brighton

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Literally the hardest league to win in Europe at the moment! For either club, though…

Tonight’s late games are Europa-flavoured. Can we interest you in a Barcelona – Eintracht affair?

 

