Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Origi ‘agreement’ with Milan & Reds still aim for title turnaround – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool couldn’t quite manage three points to claim top spot in the Premier League table at the weekend, but the squad are far from giving up in their hopes for the title.

 

Origi at last moves closer to San Siro

Divock Origi has been linked with AC Milan most heavily this year, after months of rumours about where is next for the Belgian as his Liverpool adventure comes to an end.

It seems now he is indeed set for the San Siro, and the club who are hoping to be champions of Italy this year, with Tancredi Palmeri reporting on an agreement finally being reached.

The striker is in line for a three-year deal at €3.5m a year – about £60k a week – and he’ll be challenging the likes of Olivier Giroud, Ante Rebic, Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a role in the front line.

Origi’s Anfield career might be coming to a close without him featuring too much, but he’ll always have a place in folklore for his exploits against the likes of Everton, Barcelona and the Champions League final against Tottenham.

 

Top reaction from Etihad draw

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 10, 2022: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (R) and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 24, 2021: Liverpool's Tyler Morton applauds the supporters after the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 5 game between Liverpool FC and FC Porto at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LISBON, PORTUGAL - APRIL 05: Darwin Nunez of S.L. Benfica celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at Estadio da Luz on April 05, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues - UEFA)

  • Erik ten Hag might not head to Man United after all as RB Leipzig want to (great chance to use the great word here) gazump them this summer
  • Darwin Nunez scored a hat-trick for Benfica at the weekend ahead of the second leg at Anfield and at least two top Premier League sides are considering a huge bid for him at the end of the season – no tap-ins for him this week please Reds
  • Marco Asensio is wanted by AC Milan and Spurs, which should give him pause for thought considering how good the Tottenham front three have become and the fact that, of course, the Great Divock is heading to the San Siro for one of those spots

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight it’s a massive Championship play-off clash as Huddersfield, fourth, host Luton, fifth! That scramble for third to sixth gets madder every year, we swear.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments