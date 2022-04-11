Origi ‘agreement’ with Milan & Reds still aim for title turnaround – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool couldn’t quite manage three points to claim top spot in the Premier League table at the weekend, but the squad are far from giving up in their hopes for the title.

Origi at last moves closer to San Siro

Divock Origi has been linked with AC Milan most heavily this year, after months of rumours about where is next for the Belgian as his Liverpool adventure comes to an end.

It seems now he is indeed set for the San Siro, and the club who are hoping to be champions of Italy this year, with Tancredi Palmeri reporting on an agreement finally being reached.

The striker is in line for a three-year deal at €3.5m a year – about £60k a week – and he’ll be challenging the likes of Olivier Giroud, Ante Rebic, Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a role in the front line.

Origi’s Anfield career might be coming to a close without him featuring too much, but he’ll always have a place in folklore for his exploits against the likes of Everton, Barcelona and the Champions League final against Tottenham.

Top reaction from Etihad draw

The media hailed the match as an “instant classic” and praised Liverpool for finding a way to keep the title race alive; meanwhile here are the online and national media’s player ratings from the game

Latest Liverpool FC news

The £7.7m Liverpool will shell out on Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho this summer won’t only be helping the Championship side financially, but another team way down the pyramid

The Reds have confirmed plans to honour the 97 ahead of the upcoming Hillsborough anniversary – full details can be found here

And the U23s hammered Blackpool to make their way through to a cup final on Monday, with a couple of notable faces on the scoresheet who have featured under Klopp

Latest Premier League chat

Erik ten Hag might not head to Man United after all as RB Leipzig want to (great chance to use the great word here) gazump them this summer

Darwin Nunez scored a hat-trick for Benfica at the weekend ahead of the second leg at Anfield and at least two top Premier League sides are considering a huge bid for him at the end of the season – no tap-ins for him this week please Reds

Marco Asensio is wanted by AC Milan and Spurs, which should give him pause for thought considering how good the Tottenham front three have become and the fact that, of course, the Great Divock is heading to the San Siro for one of those spots

Tweet of the day and match of the night

If Liverpool don’t win the league this season, which is pretty likely, it won’t be because they only got a point vs City at the Etihad. It’s the draws against Brentford and Brighton from winning positions, and the limp defeat to knackered Leicester side, that will sting. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 10, 2022

Tonight it’s a massive Championship play-off clash as Huddersfield, fourth, host Luton, fifth! That scramble for third to sixth gets madder every year, we swear.