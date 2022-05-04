Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Hoffenheim duo linked & Reds off to Paris – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool don’t have too long to recuperate after reaching the CL final as we’ve another big game at the weekend – but at least tonight we can sit back and relax for the other semi!

 

Bundesliga pair on Reds’ radar

Two players from the same German club hit the headlines today alongside Liverpool, with Hoffenheim pair Christoph Baumgartner and David Raum reportedly on the watchlist.

You may remember links with the former last summer after he starred at Euro 2020 with Austria and the 22-year-old remains a player Jurgen Klopp is keeping a “close eye” on this season.

He plays in any attacking midfield role and has a €30m buyout, with Baumgartner said to be mulling over an exit this summer.

Raum, on the other hand, joined on a free transfer in the summer and has racked up 11 league assists from wing-back, where he plays on the left. Five Premier League clubs are mentioned with the Reds one of them, though naturally there doesn’t seem to be any likelihood of a bid from us unless Kostas Tsimikas is offloaded, which doesn’t appear probable right now. Both rumours come from Bild.

 

Another final to look forward to!

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal to make the score 2-2 (2-4 on aggreagte) during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates as his side reach the Final beating Villarreal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Liverpool won 3-2 (5-2 on aggregate).(Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Benfica's Darwin Nun?ez reacts as his goal is disallowed for off-side during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Jesse Lingard has finally accepted his fate and is leaving Man United; after about three thousand consecutive games being named on the bench, he has finally got the message
  • Darwin Nunez is one of three big-name, big-money strikers Newcastle are considering for this summer as they thank Chris Wood for his half-season’s service and immediately plan to bench him, Champ Man style
  • Aston Villa have until the end of May to decide if they want Coutinho permanently, say Barcelona. There’s not really an “or else…” which follows though, which begs the question of exactly what they think they’ll do with a player they’ve failed entirely with for over four years…

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Well in Villarreal. We’ll support you in your next European run!

Tonight’s late fixture…ahhh go on, you already know! Who do you want in the final, though?!

 

