Hoffenheim duo linked & Reds off to Paris – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool don’t have too long to recuperate after reaching the CL final as we’ve another big game at the weekend – but at least tonight we can sit back and relax for the other semi!

Bundesliga pair on Reds’ radar

Two players from the same German club hit the headlines today alongside Liverpool, with Hoffenheim pair Christoph Baumgartner and David Raum reportedly on the watchlist.

You may remember links with the former last summer after he starred at Euro 2020 with Austria and the 22-year-old remains a player Jurgen Klopp is keeping a “close eye” on this season.

He plays in any attacking midfield role and has a €30m buyout, with Baumgartner said to be mulling over an exit this summer.

Raum, on the other hand, joined on a free transfer in the summer and has racked up 11 league assists from wing-back, where he plays on the left. Five Premier League clubs are mentioned with the Reds one of them, though naturally there doesn’t seem to be any likelihood of a bid from us unless Kostas Tsimikas is offloaded, which doesn’t appear probable right now. Both rumours come from Bild.

Another final to look forward to!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Another game, another club record! This time it’s all about the goalscoring as the Reds rattled in a few more in Spain

Jurgen Klopp found the time amid the Reds’ celebrations to congratulate Nat Phillips for securing promotion with Bournemouth during his loan spell

And Jamie Carragher got the last laugh in during his work as a pundit after the two alongside him were enjoying themselves at the break

Latest Premier League chat

Jesse Lingard has finally accepted his fate and is leaving Man United; after about three thousand consecutive games being named on the bench, he has finally got the message

Darwin Nunez is one of three big-name, big-money strikers Newcastle are considering for this summer as they thank Chris Wood for his half-season’s service and immediately plan to bench him, Champ Man style

Aston Villa have until the end of May to decide if they want Coutinho permanently, say Barcelona. There’s not really an “or else…” which follows though, which begs the question of exactly what they think they’ll do with a player they’ve failed entirely with for over four years…

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Well in Villarreal. We’ll support you in your next European run!

Villareal fans waiting for us down a backstreet after the game… to shake our hands an say good luck. Beyond sound. They’ve been fucking great all day. Brilliant club. — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) May 3, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture…ahhh go on, you already know! Who do you want in the final, though?!