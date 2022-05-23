Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Mane to Bayern ‘movement’ & Tchouameni terms ‘agreed’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s Premier League season is over and now the focus begins on the summer and on the Champions League final – with some big deals potentially in the works.

 

Carvalho confirmed!

The first big news of the day, or the summer indeed, is that Fabio Carvalho is now officially a Liverpool player.

He signs from Fulham after a £5m move, being out of contract this summer but with neither side keen on a prolonged tribunal again. Further fees are payable on add-ons and sell-on clauses.

The latest reports suggest that Carvalho will go straight into the first team scene next season, rather than a loan out elsewhere, though it remains to be seen where his role ends up being as he could be in the attacking line or even as an attacking midfielder.

An exciting start to the summer and one for the next great Reds team, perhaps!

 

Contracts and contacts

2H05PWN Milano, Italy. 10th Oct, 2021. Aurelien Tchouameni of France in action during the Uefa Nations League final match between Spain and France at San Siro stadium in Milano (Italy), October 10th, 2021. Photo Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto Credit: insidefoto srl/Alamy Live News

  • Sadio Mane is still wanted by Bayern Munich and Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims the No10 can “really imagine” a move to the Bundesliga and there’s “movement in talks” with his agents. Expect a resolution within three or four weeks, he reckons – and a fee of less than €50 million.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's Andy Robertson celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 240th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 7, 2021: West Ham United's Declan Rice during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. West Ham United won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Declan Rice has decided that one place and two points difference in the league just isn’t enough reason to jump ship and has opted to stay at West Ham rather than move to Man United‘s latest dodgy rebuild
  • Bernd Leno is so distraught at having to look at the imbecile face of Aaron Ramsdale in training every day that he’s heading to Benfica, now that he doesn’t have to save any Luis Diaz shots in that league
  • And Leeds have begun to ensure they’ll be in another relegation battle last year by making Brendan Aaronson their No1 transfer target from RB Salzburg

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

One day, everyone else will be as thankful for Jurgen Klopp as we already are.

Tonight’s game…oh forget it, the season only finished yesterday. Watch a film!

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments