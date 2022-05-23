Mane to Bayern ‘movement’ & Tchouameni terms ‘agreed’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s Premier League season is over and now the focus begins on the summer and on the Champions League final – with some big deals potentially in the works.

Carvalho confirmed!

The first big news of the day, or the summer indeed, is that Fabio Carvalho is now officially a Liverpool player.

He signs from Fulham after a £5m move, being out of contract this summer but with neither side keen on a prolonged tribunal again. Further fees are payable on add-ons and sell-on clauses.

The latest reports suggest that Carvalho will go straight into the first team scene next season, rather than a loan out elsewhere, though it remains to be seen where his role ends up being as he could be in the attacking line or even as an attacking midfielder.

An exciting start to the summer and one for the next great Reds team, perhaps!

Contracts and contacts

Sadio Mane is still wanted by Bayern Munich and Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims the No10 can “really imagine” a move to the Bundesliga and there’s “movement in talks” with his agents. Expect a resolution within three or four weeks, he reckons – and a fee of less than €50 million.

Aurelien Tchouameni on the other hand could be a step closer to joining the Reds – with reports stating he has “agreed personal terms” with both Champions League finalists, Liverpool and Real Madrid. Reports are mixed on which side he prefers, with terms yet to be agreed with Monaco, before he picks his landing spot

Joe Gomez meanwhile is a target for Aston Villa – yet their local reporters claim he’s actually now thought to be close to signing a new contract with the Reds! That would be a big boost for our squad depth and consistency, with Gomez an excellent alternative in defence even after dropping to fourth-choice in the middle post-injury

Latest Liverpool FC news

And while Sunday may have been difficult as we were pipped to the title, here’s every word of Jurgen Klopp’s inspiring speech afterwards which shows how the Reds will very definitely be back and fighting, not just in Paris but on all fronts next season too

Latest Premier League chat

Declan Rice has decided that one place and two points difference in the league just isn’t enough reason to jump ship and has opted to stay at West Ham rather than move to Man United‘s latest dodgy rebuild

Bernd Leno is so distraught at having to look at the imbecile face of Aaron Ramsdale in training every day that he’s heading to Benfica, now that he doesn’t have to save any Luis Diaz shots in that league

And Leeds have begun to ensure they’ll be in another relegation battle last year by making Brendan Aaronson their No1 transfer target from RB Salzburg

Tweet of the day and match of the night

One day, everyone else will be as thankful for Jurgen Klopp as we already are.

Without Liverpool, City would have won 5 titles in a row by:- 21/22 19 points

20/21 12 points

19/20 15 points

18/19 26 points

17/18 19 points Make no mistake, Liverpool are all that is stopping the Premier League being the worst 'big' league. This is what the future looks like — Stephen Drennan (@babuyagu) May 22, 2022

Tonight’s game…oh forget it, the season only finished yesterday. Watch a film!