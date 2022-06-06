Bayern’s new Mane bid & Milner signs new deal – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool players are involved in lots of internationals and lots of transfer rumours – but also there’s confirmation of a new contract at Anfield!

Second Sadio bid incoming

Don’t get your new replica kits with Sadio Mane‘s name on them just yet.

Despite the Reds rejecting Bayern Munich’s opening offer over the weekend, it seems a second bid is soon to follow and the deal still seems set to progress.

Sport1 say “all parties expect an agreement to be reached soon” thanks to the “improved offer” which the Reds will receive.

In total it will amount to €35m as a fixed fee, with a further €5m in potential add-ons. In total that would be equivalent to just over £34m if the Reds received the lot.

3 things today: Signed and signing?

The vice captain also revealed that the trophy parade at season’s end was a big reason for opting to continue at Anfield, after the magical scenes from the bus!

Latest Liverpool FC news

On the international scene it has been a mixed week so far: Diogo Jota certainly had a good night as he claimed two assists in a 4-0 win over Switzerland

And Neco Williams was excellent for Wales as they beat Ukraine to book their spot in the Qatar World Cup finals later this year

But Mohamed Salah played for Egypt while injured and reportedly opted against having a scan as requested by Liverpool. They beat Guinea 1-0 – both Mo and Keita played the full 90

Latest Premier League chat

Cardiff City are going all-out to be Gareth Bale’s new club, which presumably means allowing him golf days, gym use, a hairstylist and the occasional match to stay fit for his real priority, the World Cup

Nemanja Matic is a massive masochist. That’s the only reasonable explanation for opting to join Jose Mourinho for a third time and his unique brand of football ‘style’ and management, as he moves to Roma

And Barcelona are flying a delegation to England this week to try and tie up a deal for Leeds winger Raphinha, which presumably means they’ve dug deep down the back of the sofa for a plane ticket and a promise that they’ll eventually register him, honest

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Benchmark us to another league title, Milly!

Klopp on Milner “His professionalism is the benchmark for any athlete and it’s why he sets the tone for this team with his ability and attitude.” pic.twitter.com/KGfi1sjLhP — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) June 6, 2022

Tonight’s game is Andorra vs Moldova! Or there’s Croatia vs France, whatever.