Bayern’s new Mane bid & Milner signs new deal – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool players are involved in lots of internationals and lots of transfer rumours – but also there’s confirmation of a new contract at Anfield!

 

Second Sadio bid incoming

Don’t get your new replica kits with Sadio Mane‘s name on them just yet.

Despite the Reds rejecting Bayern Munich’s opening offer over the weekend, it seems a second bid is soon to follow and the deal still seems set to progress.

Sport1 say “all parties expect an agreement to be reached soon” thanks to the “improved offer” which the Reds will receive.

In total it will amount to €35m as a fixed fee, with a further €5m in potential add-ons. In total that would be equivalent to just over £34m if the Reds received the lot.

 

3 things today: Signed and signing?

PARIS, FRANCE - Saturday, May 28, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at the Stade de France. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Leeds United's Raphael Dias Belloli 'Raphinha' (R) and Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Cardiff City are going all-out to be Gareth Bale’s new club, which presumably means allowing him golf days, gym use, a hairstylist and the occasional match to stay fit for his real priority, the World Cup
  • Nemanja Matic is a massive masochist. That’s the only reasonable explanation for opting to join Jose Mourinho for a third time and his unique brand of football ‘style’ and management, as he moves to Roma
  • And Barcelona are flying a delegation to England this week to try and tie up a deal for Leeds winger Raphinha, which presumably means they’ve dug deep down the back of the sofa for a plane ticket and a promise that they’ll eventually register him, honest

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Benchmark us to another league title, Milly!

Tonight’s game is Andorra vs Moldova! Or there’s Croatia vs France, whatever.

 

