MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Sadio Mane with the trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 2-0 to win their sixth European Cup. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Came, saw, conquered” – Liverpool fans react as Sadio Mane’s Bayern move is confirmed

As Sadio Mane‘s move to Bayern Munich was finally made official, Liverpool fans expressed their sadness at one of the club’s modern-day greats moving on.

We all knew this was coming, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.

After six incredible years at Anfield, Mane is no longer a Liverpool player. It’s going to take some time to get used to.

When Liverpool’s season concluded with defeat in the Champions League final, it soon became clear that Mane had decided to move on in search of a new challenge, with Bayern Munich his favoured destination.

Talks began soon after and accelerated as Liverpool wrapped up an £85 million deal for his replacement, Darwin Nunez.

As the £35.1 million transfer was made official on Wednesday afternoon, Reds around the world paid tribute to a player who will go down as one of the all-time greats.

Here’s to you, Sadio. Forever a Liverpool legend.

In his final interview with LFCTV, Mane labelled himself “Liverpool’s No. 1 fan.”

His departure also brings an end to the iconic Mane, Salah and Firmino attack, a cornerstone of the club’s success under Klopp.

Thanks for the memories, Sadio. You really will be missed.

