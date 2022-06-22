As Sadio Mane‘s move to Bayern Munich was finally made official, Liverpool fans expressed their sadness at one of the club’s modern-day greats moving on.

We all knew this was coming, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.

After six incredible years at Anfield, Mane is no longer a Liverpool player. It’s going to take some time to get used to.

When Liverpool’s season concluded with defeat in the Champions League final, it soon became clear that Mane had decided to move on in search of a new challenge, with Bayern Munich his favoured destination.

Talks began soon after and accelerated as Liverpool wrapped up an £85 million deal for his replacement, Darwin Nunez.

As the £35.1 million transfer was made official on Wednesday afternoon, Reds around the world paid tribute to a player who will go down as one of the all-time greats.

Here’s to you, Sadio. Forever a Liverpool legend.

Where it all started. Sadio Mané, club legend.? pic.twitter.com/lx7KbdMd5r — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) June 22, 2022

Goodbye to a modern day Liverpool legend. What a great 6 years we had with him. Good luck Sadio, you'll be missed. #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/fFqJIOeyZP — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) June 22, 2022

Good luck to Sadio. He'll do amazing things at Bayern and he'll always be remember as a Liverpool legend. — Tim Ward (@Tim_LFC8) June 22, 2022

I will always love him. Liverpool legend. pic.twitter.com/HnkxHLYxSo — – (@AnfieldRd96) June 22, 2022

Came, saw, conquered. What a special, special footballer. pic.twitter.com/hXgNyx5k1i — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) June 22, 2022

I know we're all prisoners of the moment, but what a special, special player he was. One of the greats of the club. https://t.co/FoaXS5KnK8 — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) June 22, 2022

What do you mean we're not going to be seeing this anymore?????? pic.twitter.com/hex71IDSKR — Noor Patty (@NoorPatty) June 22, 2022

An image to make a grown man cry. pic.twitter.com/BUz1AFg2pF — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) June 22, 2022

All the best to this Liverpool legend. His will to win and goal scoring brilliance will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/65AllPrY2n — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) June 22, 2022

Sadio Mané. The signing that started the Klopp era, was a key member in the building of it, and now leaves the club in arguably its' best-ever state. One of those players you can only wish the absolute best, first and foremost because of the genuinely incredible person he is. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) June 22, 2022

I’m on day two of a hangover and I am in no way emotionally ready to watch this without crying like a baby. Good god. https://t.co/2nEcDBYQ7O — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) June 22, 2022

In his final interview with LFCTV, Mane labelled himself “Liverpool’s No. 1 fan.”

His departure also brings an end to the iconic Mane, Salah and Firmino attack, a cornerstone of the club’s success under Klopp.

Thanks for the memories, Sadio. You really will be missed.