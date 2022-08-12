Friday brought another injury blow for Liverpool but good news for Mohamed Salah, as preparations for the clash with Crystal Palace continue in earnest.

Another injury…

It’s really shaping up to be one of those seasons, and we’re only a week into the new Premier League campaign!

While Friday saw Jurgen Klopp reveal that both Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas should be back involved for the visit of Palace on Monday night, reports later confirmed a new absentee.

According to the Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace – and later the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle and The Athletic‘s James Pearce – Joel Matip is a doubt due to a groin issue.

Matip sat out of training on Friday as a “precaution,” with Joe Gomez considered on standby to start alongside Virgil van Dijk as Ibrahima Konate is already sidelined.

Though this latest setback is not seen as serious at this stage, it will almost certainly see Nat Phillips retained at least for the first half of the season.

3 things today: No signings planned, still

Mohamed Salah is expected to be nominated for the 2022 Ballon d’Or award, hours after being overlooked for the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year shortlist

Thiago is facing an undeterminate spell out, with Klopp simply describing his hamstring injury as “not good”

Klopp appears to have ruled out another signing in midfield, however, as only the “right player” will change his mind before September 1

Latest Liverpool FC news

Four Championship clubs want Sepp van den Berg on loan, with Blackburn leading Burnley, Watford and Sheffield United (Mail)

Leighton Clarkson had “one of the best debuts in a long, long time,” as he came off the bench to score a stunner for Aberdeen, claims manager Jim Goodwin (Aberdeen Live)

Matheus Nunes, who the Portuguese press are pushing heavily as a Liverpool target, has turned down a move to West Ham, says David Moyes (football.london)

Latest Transfer Talk

Nottingham Forest have agreed a £20 million deal for Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis, their 13th (!!!) signing of the summer (BBC Sport)

Erik ten Hag has claimed Marcus Rashford is not for sale amid interest from PSG (GOAL)

Leicester want a world-record fee to consider selling Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, which Harry Maguire will surely be relieved at (Telegraph)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

We love you too, King Kenny!

Thank you to the people of Liverpool for adopting us as Scousers! Hope you all have a great weekend in the sunshine! ? YNWA https://t.co/FIfB9XajzI — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) August 12, 2022

No Premier League games tonight but Watford vs. Burnley – or the ‘we want Van den Berg’ derby – is on Sky Sports Main Event, kicking off at 8pm.