After stories on Monday evening claimed Thiago faced up to six weeks out with a hamstring injury, reports on Tuesday are less conclusive. Here’s today’s Liverpool news round up!

Thiago is out, but for how long?

On Monday night, the Athletic‘s James Pearce published a story claiming Thiago is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines, meaning he could miss nine Liverpool matches.

However, while it’s clear the Spaniard is set for a spell on the sidelines, reports from some other Merseyside journalists don’t all follow the same story.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce says Thiago will be out for “at least a month,” but there’s no mention of the six-week timescale Pearce alluded to.

Joyce and other reporters have also pointed out that the midfielder is set for another scan later this week that may prove more helpful in determining the length of his absence.

In reality, nobody will really know how long Liverpool will be without Thiago at this stage. The club will know what the injury is, but the severity will still be unclear.

Any swelling will need to go down before another scan and Liverpool will be wary of rushing him back into action given his injury history.

We might get a more conclusive timeframe from Jurgen Klopp later this week.

3 things today: More exclusive Anfield footage!

This Is Anfield has published more incredible drone footage from Anfield, as Liverpool prepare to play their first league home game of the season next Monday. As well as the video above, here are 23 new photos!

Mohamed Salah helped convince Gini Wijnaldum to join Roma this summer, the Dutchman has revealed.

Naby Keita is the player Liverpool fans want to see step up while Thiago is sidelined.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Here is everything you need to know about Liverpool’s new defender Oludare Olufunwa, who has joined the club on a free transfer from Southampton.

Sepp van den Berg is wanted on loan by Vincent Kompany’s Burnley and a host of clubs in the German Bundesliga.

Liverpool have also received contact over potential loan deals for two more young players, who both featured in the under-21s’ Premier League 2 opener on Sunday.

Latest transfer chat

After sealing the signing of ex-Red Conor Coady on Monday, Everton have now wrapped up a deal for Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, who arrives for £33 million from Lille.

Man United are now said to have ended their interest in Marko Arnautovic due to Bologna’s price tag and opposition from their own fans. Sounds like there’s a solid transfer strategy in place there!

Fulham have agreed a £15 million deal to sign centre-back Issa Diop from West Ham, according to BBC Sport. Issa decent signing, that one.

Video of the day and match of the night

Six days until we’re back home!

More Champions League qualifiers tonight, with Rangers looking to overturn their 2-0 first leg defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise and PSV set to host Monaco in a match finely poised at 1-1.