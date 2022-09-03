Liverpool are back in action in less than two days’ time and we received a timely update on the squad from training, while a famous face made a visit to Kirkby once more.

3 Reds back in training!

With international action now behind us, Liverpool have reconvened for training and we received welcome updates on the injury front as a result.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay were all pictured in Thursday’s training session, all of whom have not featured so far this season.

It’s a huge boost with 13 games to be played in the space of 42 days. They’ll need time to get up to speed but it’s a significant step forward.

And while neither Curtis Jones nor Andy Robertson were involved in training, they are not expected to be out for too much longer.

Back in full training. One step closer! ? pic.twitter.com/sUw7piiLkt — CALVIN RAMSAY (@CalvinRamsay) September 29, 2022

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, were not pictured in the session but were all heavily involved for their country during the break and will likely have been granted extra time to rest or were undergoing individual work in the gym.

It makes for more positive news than we’ve received so far this season and the hope is Jurgen Klopp will offer more welcome updates in his pre-Brighton press conference on Friday afternoon.

3 things today: Famous visitor and touching tributes

Rugby World Cup winner Siya Kolisi has become a frequent visitor to Liverpool in recent years and again dropped in at Kirkby to watch training and pose with Klopp and Thiago.

In a touch of class, Germany U21s paid their respects to the 97 at the Hillsborough memorial in Sheffield earlier this week before a meeting with England.

It is 41 years since the passing of the great Bill Shankly and we picked out 10 of his best quotes that summed up the man and manager he was.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Jordan Henderson is confident Liverpool have “the players and mentality” to “improve quickly” after a slow and stuttered start to the season.

Thankfully Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and his young family are unharmed, but the police have reported his home was burgled while he was inside on Tuesday evening.

The captain also spoke of his admiration for Liverpool target Jude Bellingham, but is hesitant to “big him up too much because he’s still a young lad!”

Latest chat from elsewhere

Arsenal‘s Emile Smith Rowe has had surgery on a groin injury and he is only expected to return to training in December, the Reds play the Gunners on October 9.

A new report has shown that there were more injuries in the Premier League than across the other top leagues in European football last season, with a total 1,231 injuries. And yet some still criticise Klopp…

Antonio Conte has called Italian reports linking him with a return to Juventus “disrespectful” and “incredible.”

Think it’s clear what Klopp thinks of Kostas’ hair!

“At first I thought Darwin shrunk…”

The boss did not hold back!