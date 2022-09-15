Liverpool have seen a coach banned from the touchline, Trent earn an international call-up, and a heartbreaking injury to a young loanee, as the wait for the next fixture continues.

Coach banned and fined

Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach John Achterberg was charged by the FA in the aftermath of the drama that ensued in the late win against Newcastle last month.

Both Achterberg and Newcastle‘s head of performance, Daniel Hodges, were charged for “improper” behaviour,” with the Reds’ coach alleged to have used “abusive and/or insulting gestures.”

A decision has now been handed down by the FA, with both Achterberg and Hodges receiving fines and a ban.

Achterberg has been fined £7,000 by an independent Regulatory Commission and is banned from the touchline for one fixture, meaning he will not be on the bench against Brighton on October 1.

3 things today: Injuries and internationals

Trent Alexander-Arnold has earned an England call-up for the September international break, even after a patchy start to the season – the Three Lions play two games this month.

Paul Glatzel‘s had heartbreaking luck in his young career and it continued in midweek with a hamstring injury just 13 minutes into his comeback, one can only hope it’s a minor issue!

Caoimhin Kelleher has yet to return from injury but was spotted in training on Monday, and Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has said he expects him back “very soon.“

When you think there’s a valuable Jude Bellingham update, but there isn’t, sadly. New claims have emerged and we want to give you it straight, here’s what you ought to know.

An Ajax fan has praised the treatment received around Anfield in midweek, let’s hope UEFA are listening!

Thiago has embraced Liverpool and he’s spoken of how his family are “already ultra Liverpool fans.” Is right.

Brazilian outlet UOL claim Matheus Nunes is still one of the names at the top of Klopp’s wishlist and Liverpool could bring forward their midfield plans to January…let’s not forget Nunes signed for Wolves this summer.

"It's a nice thought, but we've got enough to focus on" Steven Gerrard gives his verdict on the idea of a Premier League North versus South All-Star match… pic.twitter.com/BJ39YVCqck — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 15, 2022

Mainz coach Bo Svensson is on Brighton‘s shortlist to replace Graham Potter as manager, Klopp signed Svensson for the German club back in 2007.

The All-Star game idea from Chelsea owner Todd Boehly continues to be posed to Premier League managers, with Steven Gerrard the latest to pour cold water on the idea.

Brentford‘s Ivon Toney was called up for England for the first time, while Jadon Sancho missed out on the squad entirely.

