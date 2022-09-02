Ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside derby, Jurgen Klopp had some positive news on the availability of two key players in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“5 attackers – it’s like Christmas!”

You’re not wrong, Jurgen!

The boss has expressed his delight at potentially being able to call upon both Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota in Saturday’s Merseyside derby, in what would be the first time the Reds have had five attackers available this season.

Nunez returns from a three-game suspension after being sent off on his Anfield bow against Crystal Palace last month.

And Klopp also had news of another forward that could make a comeback at Goodison Park, with Jota returning to training on Thursday.

“Diogo will probably be in [the squad vs. Everton],” Klopp revealed.

“He trained yesterday [Thursday] with the team for the first time. He will train today and we have to make a decision if it makes sense to incline him already or not.

“If we do, it’s the first time we have five attackers, it feels like Christmas! We will make changes, we will see.”

There was also a positive update on the fitness of Thiago and Calvin Ramsay, who look to be next in line to make their returns.

3 things today: Derby day is almost upon us

Jordan Henderson will not be available for the first derby of the season, and Klopp says the club are yet to discover the full extent of the hamstring injury he sustained vs Newcastle.

Arthur is another who isn’t expected to be available, with Klopp revealing the club are awaiting international clearance for their deadline day loan signing.

James Milner could be in contention to replace Henderson in the Liverpool midfield at Goodison. Here are two possible lineups for the Reds’ trip to Goodison.

Latest Liverpool FC news

In light of the tragic deaths of Sam Miller, Ashley Dale and Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Saturday’s derby will see both sets of supporters come together to send out an important message against knife and gun crime in the city.

There is confidence from Everton fans that they will get a result at home to Liverpool this weekend, with the midfield battle key amid another injury for the Reds.

There were some familiar faces involved in transfers in recent months – we’ve rounded up 29 ex-Liverpool players who were on the move in the summer window.

Latest Premier League chat

Brendan Rodgers has taken aim at Leicester‘s owners after their underwhelming transfer window. Not sure this ends well for the ex-Liverpool boss!

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s return to the Premier League was one of the biggest stories to emerge from deadline day, with the ex-Arsenal forward “ready to create his own history,” according to Thomas Tuchel.

Steve Cooper has defended Nottingham Forest‘s transfer business, with the newly promoted side signing a whopping 21 players this summer.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Harvey Elliott was simply sublime the other night, wasn’t he? Same again tomorrow please, Harv!

#LIVNEW Showreel ? A dazzling display from our diamond ? pic.twitter.com/znlVs953qs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 2, 2022

West Brom host Burnley in the Championship tonight, and in Germany Borussia Dortmund host Ozan Kabak’s Hoffenheim.

Enjoy your Friday night, Reds!